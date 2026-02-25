Hannah, now 31, recently conducted a Q&A session via Instagram Stories, during which she clarified she doesn't actually have a double uterus.
"Thanks for asking about my uterus. It's great, there's one not two," Hannah confirmed, according to BachelorNation.com.
"Which is honestly good to know because I wasn't sure there for a little bit."
The Bachelorette 15 star went on to explain, "I have a septum in my uterus, which some people have septums, it's not that big of a deal. It just kind of goes in."
"A lot of people say they have a heart-shaped uterus. That is not what I have. Mine is a very significant septum," she added.
Hannah reportedly shared how a septum, a fibrous band of tissue, divides her uterus and so she may need to have a medical procedure before trying to conceive a baby with husband Adam Woolard.
"Mine is very deep," Hannah said.
"So to be able to better hold a pregnancy, I'm going to have to clear that out because there's not much space. And [it] would be more likely for an egg, I guess, to attach that."
Hannah therefore said she and Adam are having serious conversations about when to expand their family.
"Obviously I'm excited about this next chapter of life of really discussing, 'When are we planning on having a family?' But that also scares me because I'm like, 'Am I ready?' I don't know," Hannah admitted.
"Am I supposed to have this overwhelming sense? Because I don't. Like it scares me, to be honest. Will I be a good mom? I still have a lot of selfish tendencies, I can barely keep up with my life as it is. So that is exciting but also scary."
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.