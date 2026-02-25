The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has updated fans on her rare health condition after revealing she had been diagnosed with a "double uterus" last year.

Hannah opened up in May 2025 about how she'd been diagnosed with a double uterus and doctors advised her to look into freezing her eggs.

Hannah, now 31, recently conducted a Q&A session via Instagram Stories, during which she clarified she doesn't actually have a double uterus.

"Thanks for asking about my uterus. It's great, there's one not two," Hannah confirmed, according to BachelorNation.com.

"Which is honestly good to know because I wasn't sure there for a little bit."

The Bachelorette 15 star went on to explain, "I have a septum in my uterus, which some people have septums, it's not that big of a deal. It just kind of goes in."

"A lot of people say they have a heart-shaped uterus. That is not what I have. Mine is a very significant septum," she added.

Hannah reportedly shared how a septum, a fibrous band of tissue, divides her uterus and so she may need to have a medical procedure before trying to conceive a baby with husband Adam Woolard. 

"Mine is very deep," Hannah said.

"So to be able to better hold a pregnancy, I'm going to have to clear that out because there's not much space. And [it] would be more likely for an egg, I guess, to attach that."

Hannah therefore said she and Adam are having serious conversations about when to expand their family.

"Obviously I'm excited about this next chapter of life of really discussing, 'When are we planning on having a family?' But that also scares me because I'm like, 'Am I ready?' I don't know," Hannah admitted.

"Am I supposed to have this overwhelming sense? Because I don't. Like it scares me, to be honest. Will I be a good mom? I still have a lot of selfish tendencies, I can barely keep up with my life as it is. So that is exciting but also scary."

Hannah and Adam got married in a "timeless" coastal wedding at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France in late July 2025.

"I always knew I wanted to take up space on my wedding day because there's so many times in life, especially as women, that we feel like we need to be smaller," Hannah told People at the time.

"On my wedding day, I didn't want to feel that at all. I feel like a princess, and I feel like that's exactly how you should feel on your wedding day."

Hannah -- who went to Croatia for her honeymoon -- said she was looking forward to living under the same roof with Adam in Nashville, TN, after their wedding and moving at a slower pace.

But Hannah wrote a novel and also served as the head of "Paradise Relations" on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica in 2025.

The Bachelor alum, who accepted Adam's marriage proposal in August 2023, met Adam on the Hinge dating app when they were both living in Los Angeles, CA.

Hannah admitted she actually "liked" Adam's picture first, only to find out that they lived on the same street, during a May 2024 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

After having a brief exchange about the coincidence, Hannah said Adam asked her out for a drink in his second message to her.

"So he was very direct, and I love that," Hannah gushed to co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "We don't have time to go back and forth on this app... You can't do that."

Hannah explained that Adam didn't know she had starred on The Bachelorette when they first talked and he was solely interested in her because of her "top notch" dating profile.

But moments before their first date, Adam apparently looked Hannah up and found out that not only had she been the Bachelorette, but she was also vlogging about her dating experiences on social media.

Hannah said Adam playfully called her out on it but didn't have a problem with it.

"I kind of kept our relationship to myself for a while, and then he got thrown into it," said Hannah, who found fame when she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

Prior to meeting Adam, Hannah had a confusing relationship with Tyler Cameron, who finished as the runner-up on her The Bachelorette season in 2019 behind her winner, Jed Wyatt.

Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.

Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.

When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.

Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.

Hannah wrote that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," and she said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.

Hannah also gave her relationship with her The Bachelorette third-place finisher, Peter Weber, another shot.

Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.

Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.

Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.

"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.

Hannah admitted she was "broken" after that time in her life but Adam helped her see the light and get through it.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

