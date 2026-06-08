The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has opened up about a distressing medical procedure she recently underwent.

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Hannah had surgery to remove her "very significant" and "very deep" uterine septum in April.

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She explained at the time, "So to be able to better hold a pregnancy, I'm going to have to clear that out because there's not much space... for an egg, I guess, to attach."

She added that it was her "first step in family planning" with husband Adam Woolard.

And then earlier this week, Hannah shared on social media that she had to get a saline sonogram to measure the length of her septum post-surgery.

According to Hannah, she passed out four times during the procedure, BachelorNation.com reported.

"Definitely was a lot more crampy this time. Then I sat there and the pain was really bad, and I just was like, 'I don't feel good.' And I just passed out -- multiple times," Hannah revealed.

"I feel like I went to war, they had to call Adam to come pick me up. He's here, he's taking me home."

After getting some good rest, Hannah admitted that it took her much longer to recover from the saline sonogram, which she had before.

Hannah went on to share the results of her surgery.

"It was, I think, almost 23 millimeters. It's now 14-point something, so there's been a significant difference but it's still in the gray zone," Hannah said of her septum.

She continued, "It's up to the doctor's discretion and what my priorities and desires are, if I will have to have another surgery. So, I'm going to wait on the doctor to take a look at the results."

Hannah explained last month that she had known for a while this septum was something she'd "need to take care of" before "trying to have kids one day."

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"But life has been so full. Moving across the country, writing books, planning a wedding, buying a house -- family planning just hasn't been front of mind," Hannah said on Instagram at the time.

"I still don't know if I'm ready (does anyone ever fully feel ready?!) but it felt like time to take a first step -- and this was that for me."

"I also know how fortunate I am to have found this out ahead of time. So many women walk through loss and disappointment before getting answers, and that's not lost on me."

In February 2026, The Bachelorette 15 star said she and Adam were having serious conversations about expanding their family.

"Obviously I'm excited about this next chapter of life of really discussing, 'When are we planning on having a family?' But that also scares me because I'm like, 'Am I ready?' I don't know," Hannah admitted.

"Am I supposed to have this overwhelming sense? Because I don't. Like it scares me, to be honest. Will I be a good mom? I still have a lot of selfish tendencies, I can barely keep up with my life as it is. So that is exciting but also scary."

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Hannah and Adam got married in a "timeless" coastal wedding at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France in late July 2025.

Hannah -- who went to Croatia for her honeymoon -- said she was looking forward to living under the same roof with Adam in Nashville, TN, after their wedding and moving at a slower pace.

But Hannah wrote a novel and also served as the head of "Paradise Relations" on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica in 2025.

The Bachelor alum -- who accepted Adam's marriage proposal in August 2023 -- met Adam on the Hinge dating app when they were both living in Los Angeles, CA.

Hannah admitted she actually "liked" Adam's picture first, only to find out that they lived on the same street, during a May 2024 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

"I kind of kept our relationship to myself for a while, and then he got thrown into it," said Hannah, who found fame when she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

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Prior to meeting Adam, Hannah had a confusing relationship with Tyler Cameron, who finished as the runner-up on her The Bachelorette season in 2019 behind her winner, Jed Wyatt.

Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.

Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.

When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.

Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.

Hannah wrote that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," and she said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.

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Hannah also gave her relationship with her The Bachelorette third-place finisher, Peter Weber, another shot.

Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.

Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.

Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.

"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.

Hannah admitted she was "broken" after that time in her life but Adam helped her see the light and get through it.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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