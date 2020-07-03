'The Bachelorette' alum Hannah Brown says she's "thankful for home" after "messy" N-word controversy
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/03/2020
The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has expressed how thankful she is for home, her family, and her friends after being involved in the "messy" N-word controversy.
Hannah, who starred on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo of herself in a beautiful ivory dress with floral trim as she was sitting on a bale of hay and smiling big.
"A picture can't really capture how much I love my people and my home... but this is pretty close. I'm thankful for home. More so, I'm thankful for what I'm realizing home truly is. Home is not the town. It's not the four walls," Hannah, a 25-year-old from Tuscaloosa, AL, began in her post.
"Those physical things aren't the reason we take a deep breath and feel settled and safe again."
Hannah went on to describe "what makes something feel like home."
"[It] is the people that make you feel settled and safe," she wrote.
"The people that hear that deep breath and know they need to run to you with a big hug, or take a minute to help you process while you ramble off thoughts. And they can be anywhere."
Hannah then advised her fans on how they can find those special people.
"Look for the ones that can sit with you in the middle of your messy life. The ones that don't point out the dirty dishes or the piles of unfolded laundry. Instead they just plop down next to you and say, 'My life is pretty messy too... but while I'm here, wanna clean up together?'" Hannah continued.
"The past few months at home have brought me to my knees (ok, lets be real, a full frontal face plant). This season has led me to the humbling position to receive the grace, feel the love... and save some room for a big slice of humble pie to take with me on the way back to the next season starting anew."
"And I can be more than where I've come from," Hannah wrote. "I'm thankful for my people who love me just where I'm at, that's home to me."
Hannah's post comes about a month after she apologized in an Instagram Live video for recording herself mumbling the first line of "Rockstar" by DaBaby, which included the N-word, on her social media.
Given Hannah made the racial slur in mid-May, it took her a while to muster up the courage to express her apologies in a very vulnerable and public way.
Hannah told her Instagram followers on June 5, "We're all a part of the conversation and we all can look into some of our internalized racist ideologies because it is systematically institutionalized in our country. It's really hard to not be affected by that," according to Us Weekly.
"So I just think dropping the defense and really just opening up your heart and having these conversations and knowing it's gonna be emotional and uncomfortable, but just going at it from a humble place of wanting to grow and learn, like, it's gonna be really impactful -- I know it has been for me," she continued.
"It doesn't mean it's been easy, but no impactful work is ever easy. This is hard work."