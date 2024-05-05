While Hannah and Tyler's reunion appeared to be for professional purposes only, many fans would assume Adam probably wasn't happy about the former lovebirds spending quality time together.
When asked how Adam felt about Hannah being so close to Tyler again, Hannah laughed and replied, "Ummm," during the April 29 episode of "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast, which is co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
"We know where we're at in our relationship, and that season of life, I feel really like it's over," Hannah said of her past with Tyler.
Hannah went on to reveal, however, that she and Adam weren't engaged at the time she filmed Tyler's show.
"But we had decided, 'We're in it together. This is my life partner,'" Hannah shared.
"So he trusted me and was excited for me to be able to have this opportunity to do a passion of mine, and yeah! So he's cool. He's supportive of me... Yeah, I think I answered that."
Hannah apparently saw Going Home with Tyler Cameron as a great opportunity she didn't want to pass on.
"It was a way where we were really able to move on and support each other in our own ventures but also be able to showcase something I'm really passionate about, and he gave me the opportunity to do that," Hannah said of Tyler.
"So I was like, 'This will be fun!' It was great to be in Florida for a few days and to be able to work with the clients, they were awesome. It was actually a really great time and I had a lot of fun."
In fact, appearing on Tyler's show gave Hannah an idea of what she might like to do in the future career-wise.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the passing of Tyler's beloved mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to the former Alabama beauty queen.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.
While it appeared Hannah had ended things with Peter after their awkward hookup, Hannah suggested in many interviews that Tyler broke her heart.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
And Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her after their quarantine session was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released in late 2021, "I've got receipts, too!"
Tyler has since been romantically linked to beautiful women such as Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, Jilissa Ann Zoltko, Camila Kendra, and Paige Lorenze.
Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing last year and also competed on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition -- said he fell in love with Camila, but she allegedly dumped him in August 2021 after eight months of dating.
Since Hannah is now off the market, Tyler has said in the media how he thinks it's "awesome" the former Dancing with the Stars winner is going to be getting married and "it all worked out" for them both.