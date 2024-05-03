"I think it would be a miracle we were still together," Hannah quipped, before laughing on the April 29 episode of "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," which is co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
Hannah selected Jed, an aspiring country singer from Nashville, over Tyler, a general contractor from Florida, at the end of her The Bachelorette season.
Tyler recently admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship -- which seemed to be complicated for about a year afterward -- never really surpassed the friend zone.
When thinking about where she and Tyler would be today had she picked him, Hannah admitted, "I don't know. I genuinely don't know."
Hannah shared, "I give props to people, like you Ashley, you have been able to [last with Jared Haibon]. I think it's a really hard way to start a relationship and you have to really love and support each other in that."
Hannah said she really admires The Bachelor couples who have made it work, and she continued, "I believe those people were truly meant to meet each other -- and that's why this show is for people like you guys."
"But for a lot of us, it's a tough way to start a relationship. So, you know, I really don't know how to answer that."
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the passing of Tyler's beloved mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to the former Alabama beauty queen.
"You know, he obviously was going through so much too, and we probably weren't the best versions of ourselves during that time, but it just didn't work out," Hannah noted.
"I grew so much from that and I learned. All of that propelled my healing journey to really be able to find the love that I have now."
When looking back on her TV dating experiences, Hannah recalled how she had "moments of strength" and really got to know herself while filming The Bachelor's 23rd season starring Colton Underwood followed by her own edition of The Bachelorette.
"I was torn completely down, and I started thinking of myself in ways that weren't really helpful for being able to really know the people that were genuinely there for me or not," Hannah explained.
Hannah said it's "interesting" to think about how she picked the man who had been somewhat honest with her about his "intentions not being there."
(As The Bachelorette fans may recall, Jed admitted to Hannah that he initially appeared on The Bachelorette to further his music career, but he never mentioned leaving a girl back home to film the show).
"That resonated with me... because I believed that nobody was there for me," Hannah explained.
"And so I thought, 'Oh, at least somebody is being honest, so I'm going to pick that guy.' Me and Jed had chemistry, but that was where my mind was. So who knows who I would've been with or what would've happened with anyone on that show!"
Ashley threw Hannah's third-place finisher, Peter Weber, in the mix too.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.
While it appeared Hannah had ended things with Peter after their awkward hookup, Hannah suggested in many interviews that Tyler broke her heart.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir.
Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing last year and also competed on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition following in Hannah's footsteps -- recently hinted he is dating someone new.