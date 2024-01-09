"2023 definitely didn't end the way I imagined, as both my sweet grandfather and family dog, Ellie, passed on New Year's Eve," Hannah, 29, captioned the carousel of images.
The photos included one of Hannah kissing her grandfather on the forehead and another featuring a zoomed-in shot of a beautiful golden retriever.
"Through the grief and sadness, I am still grateful for all that this year held for me," Hannah continued in her post.
"From moving to Nashville, to getting engaged, starting a podcast, traveling the world, writing a romance novel, and everything in between -- thank you for supporting me through the highs and lows of this crazy, amazing life."
Hannah also said Adam, whom she met on a dating app in early 2021, is "the best dog dad" to Wally, the dog they adopted together, and he makes her feel so comfortable and confident in herself.
Hannah told Tamron Hall in April 2022 how she has "such a mature relationship" with Adam after they both went on different journeys to find themselves and what they want out of life.
"We are people that do not find wholeness through each other but through becoming whole people as individuals that can then amplify each other's growth," Hannah said on Tamron's talk show.
"And that is something that I don't think that I've ever had, is somebody that is equally encouraged and motivated by continuing to challenge and get better and move forward and grow in life as I am."
Hannah elaborated about how she's "really proud" of her romance, adding, "[I] can really see the progress I've made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself."
After competing on The Bachelor's 23rd season starring Colton Underwood, Hannah starred onThe Bachelorette's fifteenth season and memorably slept with her third-place finisher, Peter Weber, multiple times in a windmill. She also yelled at a religious bachelor, Luke Parker, "I had sex and Jesus still loves me!"
According to Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, he had left Nashville to film The Bachelorette -- allegedly in pursuit of fame and to promote his music -- in March 2019 still dating her and planning to resume their relationship once he returned home.
Hannah also appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season with confusing lingering feelings, which resulted in the pilot and Hannah hooking up in early 2020 while Season 24 of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.
Hannah then quarantined with Tyler and some of his friends in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, for several weeks in 2020, but their relationship never became more than friends.
Both individuals have insisted, in fact, they never even kissed during that intimate time together, and Hannah later admitted that she felt like a "backup" option for the former general contractor from Florida -- similar to a pro athlete sitting on the bench, waiting to play in a game.
Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
Hannah, however, has risen above heartbreak, depression, anxiety, and a recent ADHD diagnosis. She won Dancing with the Stars' 28th season and was also crowned champion of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
The former Miss Alabama USA also released a memoir titled God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments in November 2021, and she thanked Adam in the acknowledgments.
"Adam, my sweetie -- you are my rock," Hannah wrote. "[Thank you for] loving and embracing me in such a transformational time. You've healed my heart."
Hannah's follow-up to her first book, God Bless This Messy Journal, hit shelves in April 2022.