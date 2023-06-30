The Season 15 The Bachelorette star will be hosting "Better Tomorrow With Hannah Brown," a new podcast in which Hannah will be discussing with experts and celebrity guests health and wellness, faith, self-confidence and care, love, mental health, relationships, and more.
Through her podcast, premiering July 19, Hannah hopes to answer, "Am I better today than I was yesterday?"
Hannah will also strive to share with listeners how one can "learn to be better" for tomorrow.
In a one-minute teaser clip of the new podcast, Hannah says, "My absolute favorite thing to do is have a good, hard talk with my best friends, and yeah, that's you... [I'll] have a range of guests including top experts, artists, and entrepreneurs -- and honestly, sometimes people I just want to chat with."
Hannah added, "I'm also on the journey, so I won't have all the answers, but I do hope to provide raw, unfiltered takeaways and revelations that you also can relate to. This is for you and me. We can make it whatever we want it to be. Did that just rhyme? Let's go for it! We'll be better tomorrow."
After competing on The Bachelor's 23rd season starring Colton Underwood, Hannah starred on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season and memorably slept with Peter Weber multiple times in a windmill and yelled at a religious bachelor, "I had sex and Jesus still loves me!"
Hannah got engaged toJed Wyatt at the end of her The Bachelorette season in 2019, but she dumped the aspiring country singer about a month after his marriage proposal because he had lied to her about his dating history.
According to Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, he had left Nashville to film The Bachelorette -- allegedly in pursuit of fame and to promote his music -- in March 2019 still dating her and planning to resume their relationship once he returned home.
Hannah -- who has struggled with depression, anxiety and a recent ADHD diagnosis -- went on to win Dancing with the Stars' 28th season. She also competed on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and won the show.
The former Miss Alabama USA also released a memoir God Bless This Mess in 2021.
"Many people have experienced with me the most vulnerable and life altering -- for better or worse -- moments of my life," Hannah said in a statement about her new podcast obtained byVariety.
"Because my audience is, in a way, an extension of my inner circle, I have had the unique opportunity to have millions encourage me and keep me accountable as I try to figure out life. One of my favorite things to do is have an intimate and unfiltered talk with my besties and that's what this podcast will be."
Hannah shared how she is "a work in progress" and is "ever growing, changing and evolving."
She concluded, "With 'Better Tomorrow,' I'll bring you along for the journey as we discover the goodness of tomorrow, by sifting through the messes, and milestones, of today."