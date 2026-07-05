Hannah continued, "But I know I would regret not doing that, and I have started having dreams about having a baby. [In my dream], I'm looking at the baby and going, 'Oh, I love you!' So I think it's starting to happen."
Hannah recalled playing with her baby in her dream and feeling love for the newborn.
"So I guess we're getting there, but consciously, I'm like, 'This is the scariest thing you'll ever do!'" Hannah confessed.
But Hannah acknowledged that she can't allow that fear to prevent her from "moving forward in life."
"But it is a little scary," The Bachelor alum reiterated.
"It's an 80 percent chance of miscarriage if you have this septum, but if you get it removed, you could have a perfectly healthy pregnancy. People don't know!" Hannah told Kaitlyn.
Hannah said removing her septum should provide more space for an egg to attach and enable her to hold a pregnancy better. It was apparently something she needed "to take care of" before "trying to have kids."
She noted how it was her "first step in family planning" with Adam.
According to Hannah, she passed out four times during the procedure.
"It's up to the doctor's discretion and what my priorities and desires are, if I will have to have another surgery. So, I'm going to wait on the doctor to take a look at the results," she recently revealed.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
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When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.
The Dancing with the Stars Season 28 winner admitted she was "broken" after that time in her life but Adam helped her see the light and get through it.