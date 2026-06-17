"I haven't really talked about that much -- I've alluded to it. Getting engaged was really scary for me. I mean, [getting engaged] again, I guess," Hannah shared during a recent episode of the "Kissing Frogs with Dr. Molly Burrets" podcast.
"I was so anxious. Before I was like, 'Yeah, we're probably going to get married, but I don't have a timeline.' I was kind of being like, 'Whatever!' Theoretically [it was a great idea] and then when it came around, I was so scared."
Hannah -- who has always been open about how she tries to better herself through therapy -- admitted she was cautious to get engaged for the second time because Adam had "things he needed to work on" as well.
"He was still in that [mind set] of, 'I have to be the safe and secure one. I have to be the one who's stable.' But I didn't feel like I knew him fully, and that scared me," Hannah said.
"And I'm like, 'I'm still a mess,' so I would say, like, after we got engaged, we really had a hard season of, like, things are going to have to change because we've both been very avoidant. There were so many things that we just let slide under the rug."
Hannah revealed that she and Adam "never had a fight," which actually worried her.
"We had never fought and that's, you know, typically, if you're never having arguments -- [it's] not a red flag, but you should explore that," Hannah explained.
"And that was something that now we do. We have healthy arguments, but we didn't know how [to before]."
Hannah recalled how she and Adam would briefly go their separate ways during tense moments.
When reflecting on why she didn't immediately confront issues with Adam, Hannah confessed that she didn't want to damage the relationship.
"I would try, but he was so good at suppressing it. He wouldn't engage... [And] I think I was tired," Hannah admitted.
"I think I was like, 'I want this. This is so different and this is so good. I don't want to revert back to what I do, so I'm just not going to bring up the things that, in my mind, ruin this."
Hannah said she was used to men breaking up with her and then wanting to get back together during difficult times.
"I think I knew he wouldn't do [that] with me... him saying, 'I can't do this!' He was not going to engage in that with me, which I think is healthy," Hannah shared,
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"But I kept being like, 'Okay, this is hard for me. I just want to leave. I want to give up on this.' But then I was like, 'Am I really going to give up on this?' That's how I kept feeling all the time."
Hannah flat out confessed that she was "a mess" during her engagement and that the anxiety made her question if Adam was the right man for her.
"I will be very honest, the anxiety was constant. I couldn't think of anything else," Hannah said.
Hannah apparently wondered if her romance was going to change or Adam was going to let her down.
"[I thought], 'What if this doesn't happen? Like, there's all these things we need to work on. What if we never get better?' Because we've been together for five years at that point, we're past the honeymoon stage," Hannah explained.
"I see the things he needs to work on, he sees things I need to work on, and there's things in our relationship that are not perfect. And what if -- it was just the 'what if?' I could not get it to turn off."
Hannah went on reveal a pretty shocking detail about her relationship.
"It wasn't until, swear, I got married that [my anxiety] went down. So anybody listening who's in an engagement and is like, 'Oh, my gosh, this is not the way I thought I was going to feel, I'm freaking out. I want to go, I want to escape.' I almost did," Hannah admitted.
"Like, I almost did that. But once I got married, it doesn't mean that there's not still things we have to work on, there's that. But it was that in-between commitment jump thing for me that drove me crazy."
Hannah acknowledged that she felt "absolutely crazy" during her engagement, which was around the time she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.
"I would've ran in the opposite direction so fast if he were doing what I was doing to him. But he knew my pattern and was able to stay in it with me," The Bachelor alum concluded.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah said on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."