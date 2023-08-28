Hannah elaborated about how she's "really proud" of her romance, adding, "[I] can really see the progress I've made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself."
After competing on The Bachelor's 23rd season starring Colton Underwood, Hannah starred on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season and memorably slept with her third-place finisher, Peter Weber, multiple times in a windmill. She also yelled at a religious bachelor, Luke Parker, "I had sex and Jesus still loves me!"
Hannah, however, dumped Jed about a month after they got engaged because he had lied to her about his dating history while they were getting to know each other.
According to Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, he had left Nashville to film The Bachelorette -- allegedly in pursuit of fame and to promote his music -- in March 2019 still dating her and planning to resume their relationship once he returned home.
Hannah also appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season with confusing lingering feelings, which resulted in the pilot and Hannah hooking up in early 2020 while Season 24 of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.
Hannah then quarantined with Tyler and some of his friends in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, for several weeks in 2020, but their relationship never became more than friends.
Both individuals have insisted, in fact, they never even kissed during that intimate time together, and Hannah later admitted that she felt like a "backup" option for the former general contractor from Florida -- similar to a pro athlete sitting on the bench, waiting to play in a game.
Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
Hannah, however, has risen above heartbreak, depression, anxiety, and a recent ADHD diagnosis. She won Dancing with the Stars' 28th season and was also crowned champion of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
The former Miss Alabama USA also released a memoir titled God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments in November 2021, and she thanked Adam in the acknowledgments.
"Adam, my sweetie -- you are my rock," Hannah wrote. "[Thank you for] loving and embracing me in such a transformational time. You've healed my heart."
Hannah's follow-up to her first book, God Bless This Messy Journal, hit shelves in April 2022.