The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has announced she's engaged to her boyfriend of more than two years, Adam Woolard.

Hannah, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, August 28 to announce her big news and show off her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

"So happy. I love our steady love," the Season 15 The Bachelorette star captioned photos of herself posing with Adam, 32.

Hannah, who hosts the "Better Tomorrow With Hannah Brown" podcast, received many congratulatory comments from friends, family and Bachelor Nation on her Instagram post.

"Omg!!! Congratulations Hannah!" Jess Girod wrote.

Christina Mandrell commented, "YAAAAS!! Congratulations!"

Matt James exclaimed, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!"

And Hannah Godwin wrote, "Yayyy!!! Congrats guys."

Hannah and Adam moved in together in Santa Monica, CA, in Spring 2022, and then they moved across the country together to Nashville, TN, about a year later in April 2023.

This past January, Hannah told Us Weekly that she and Adam had "talked about" getting engaged.

"But I am so great where we're at," Hannah shared at the time.

"I think he is too, but I do think it could be a possibility at some point. But it's not something that I'm rushing."

While Hannah wanted to take her time in her relationship with Adam, she gushed about how she had found "the best" partner she could ask for.

"He's just, like, the most encouraging, optimistic person," Hannah gushed to Us.

"I think I can kind of be, like, assessing the situation... I'm a little bit more fear-based, sometimes. And he is just so great at encouraging me and just celebrating the life that we have together."

Hannah also said Adam, whom she met on a dating app in early 2021, is "the best dog dad" to Wally, the dog they adopted together, and he makes her feel so comfortable and confident in herself.

Hannah told Tamron Hall in April 2022 how she has "such a mature relationship" with Adam after they both went on different journeys to find themselves and what they want out of life.

"We are people that do not find wholeness through each other but through becoming whole people as individuals that can then amplify each other's growth," Hannah said on Tamron's talk show.

"And that is something that I don't think that I've ever had, is somebody that is equally encouraged and motivated by continuing to challenge and get better and move forward and grow in life as I am."

Hannah elaborated about how she's "really proud" of her romance, adding, "[I] can really see the progress I've made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself."

After competing on The Bachelor's 23rd season starring Colton Underwood, Hannah starred on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season and memorably slept with her third-place finisher, Peter Weber, multiple times in a windmill. She also yelled at a religious bachelor, Luke Parker, "I had sex and Jesus still loves me!"

Hannah chose aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt over her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, during the show's finale in 2019, and the beauty queen accepted Jed's marriage proposal.

Hannah, however, dumped Jed about a month after they got engaged because he had lied to her about his dating history while they were getting to know each other.

According to Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, he had left Nashville to film The Bachelorette -- allegedly in pursuit of fame and to promote his music -- in March 2019 still dating her and planning to resume their relationship once he returned home.

Hannah also appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season with confusing lingering feelings, which resulted in the pilot and Hannah hooking up in early 2020 while Season 24 of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.

Hannah then quarantined with Tyler and some of his friends in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, for several weeks in 2020, but their relationship never became more than friends.

Both individuals have insisted, in fact, they never even kissed during that intimate time together, and Hannah later admitted that she felt like a "backup" option for the former general contractor from Florida -- similar to a pro athlete sitting on the bench, waiting to play in a game.

Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."

Hannah, however, has risen above heartbreak, depression, anxiety, and a recent ADHD diagnosis. She won Dancing with the Stars' 28th season and was also crowned champion of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The former Miss Alabama USA also released a memoir titled God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments in November 2021, and she thanked Adam in the acknowledgments.

"Adam, my sweetie -- you are my rock," Hannah wrote. "[Thank you for] loving and embracing me in such a transformational time. You've healed my heart."

Hannah's follow-up to her first book, God Bless This Messy Journal, hit shelves in April 2022.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

