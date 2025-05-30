The Bachelorette's Season 15 star called herself a "coastal bachelorette" on Tuesday when she had uploaded a few images of herself rocking a white crop top and matching maxi skirt on the beach.
Hannah was surrounded by her closest girlfriends at the party, including fellow The Bachelor alum Heather Martin.
The trip included themed nights, dinners and dancing.
One picture captured all the women smiling big while enjoying a boat day together.
"Boat day is the best day" was written over the image multiple times.
At one point during the getaway, Hannah's friends surprised her by dressing up in different eras of her life -- including pageant queen Hannah, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Hannah, and Dancing with the Stars Hannah.
Heather apparently chose to dress up as Hannah when she starred on The Bachelorettes's fifteenth season by wearing a red dress and holding a rose.
Hannah also posted a photo of herself posing at sunset earlier this week, calling herself a "Golden hour bride."
Hannah revealed in December 2024 that she had picked out her wedding dress in New York City. Heather accompanied Hannah for the day of dress shopping.
Hannah and Adam, who got engaged in August 2023, bought their "dream" house together in October in Nashville, TN, which is a few hours away from where Hannah grew up in Alabama.
The Bachelor alum admitted she actually "liked" Adam's picture first, only to find out that they lived on the same street, during a May 2024 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
After having a brief exchange about the coincidence, Hannah said Adam asked her out for a drink in his second message to her.
"So he was very direct, and I love that," Hannah gushed to co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "We don't have time to go back and forth on this app... You can't do that."
Hannah explained that Adam didn't know she had starred on The Bachelorette when they first talked and he was solely interested in her because of her "top notch" dating profile.
But moments before their first date, Adam apparently looked Hannah up and found out that not only had she been the Bachelorette, but she was also vlogging about her dating experiences on social media.
Hannah said Adam playfully called her out on it but didn't have a problem with it.
"I kind of kept our relationship to myself for a while, and then he got thrown into it," said Hannah, who found fame when she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.