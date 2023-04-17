Hannah accepted a marriage proposal from Jed during The Bachelorette finale, but their relationship quickly fell apart and Hannah chose to call off their engagement once she learned Jed had a girlfriend back home in Nashville while he was filming the reality dating series.
While Hannah wants to take her time in her relationship with Adam, she gushed about how he's "the best" partner she could ask for.
"He's just, like, the most encouraging, optimistic person," Hannah gushed.
"I think I can kind of be, like, assessing the situation... I'm a little bit more fear-based, sometimes. And he is just so great at encouraging me and just celebrating the life that we have together."
Hannah also said Adam, whom she met on a dating app, is "the best dog dad" to Wally, the dog they adopted together.
"We're doing great. I've always said this, but he just continues to make me feel just so comfortable in who I am and who we are," Hannah said.
Hannah was first romantically linked to the model in January 2021. Since then, the couple has enjoyed traveling and living together in California.
Hannah boasted about how Adam provides her "a safe and grounding place to always come home to."
"We live together great. He's so great," Hannah noted.
"If I cook, he'll clean. Same for me. I'm a tornado when I get ready and, like, you can definitely see where I've been [in the house], so he probably has more of that to deal with than I do."
Hannah laughed and continued, "But I have to get on him about the outside stuff."
"I'm like, 'The outside [chores] are your stuff.' I'm the one who probably cleans up more, but [I've said], 'You're in charge of the outside stuff and picking up Wally's poop,' and all that stuff. And he does that."
The Alabama native and former beauty queen confirmed she and her man "have a great system" at home.
Hannah told Tamron Hall in April 2022 how she's "so thankful" for her relationship with Adam.
"It's such a mature relationship of two people who have gone on different journeys. I think I had to go through that journey of asking this question, 'Who am I and what do I want?' And he's gone on that journey too," Hannah said on Tamron's talk show.
"And we are people that do not find wholeness through each other but through becoming whole people as individuals that can then amplify each other's growth."
Hannah elaborated, "And that is something that I don't think that I've ever had, is somebody that is equally encouraged and motivated by continuing to challenge and get better and move forward and grow in life as I am."
Hannah said she's "really proud" of her romance, adding, "[I] can really see the progress I've made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself."
Once her engagement to Jed ended, Hannah attempted a second shot at love with Tyler, who instead moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Hannah also appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season with confusing lingering feelings, which resulted in the pilot and Hannah hooking up in early 2020 while Season 24 of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.
Hannah then quarantined with Tyler and some of his friends in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, for several weeks in 2020, but their relationship never became more than friends.
Both individuals have insisted, in fact, they never even kissed during that intimate time together, and Hannah later admitted that she felt like a "backup" option for the former general contractor from Florida -- similar to a pro athlete sitting on the bench, waiting to play in a game.
Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
Hannah went on to win Dancing with the Stars' 28th edition after her The Bachelorette stint. She also wrote a memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.
Hannah's follow-up to her first book, God Bless This Messy Journal, hit shelves in April of last year.
Hannah went on to compete on -- and win -- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Fox.