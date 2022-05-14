Hannah and Adam, who also recently adopted a puppy together, have moved into a seaside Santa Monica apartment in California, and they've just decorated it as a team with the help of a professional design group, Peoplereported.
"We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door," Hannah told the magazine.
"Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica."
Hannah, originally from Alabama, designed the "cozy and homey" place with neutral colors, such as gray and beige, as well as natural textures, rustic and wooden decor, and "muted and earthy tones."
"The dining area is amazing! It's so nice to have a real table and chairs -- and the chairs are SO comfy! And the wooden console in our dining area really fits the space perfectly and is so beautiful," Hannah gushed.
"Creating a community and fellowship is super important to us, so we wanted to have a dining area that could facilitate that."
She and her model boyfriend also made sure to have a comfortable and more livable space for hosting a party.
"We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining," Hannah shared.
"We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life."
And Hannah and Adam appear to be proud of their balcony, which boasts a distant ocean view.
"There really is nothing better than being able to see the sunset and feel the ocean air in the comfort of our beautiful outdoor space," the former beauty queen and Dancing with the Stars winner told People.
Hannah also said it's a perfect area to train their dog Wally.
In addition, Hannah and Adam created an office/guest room, making the most of their space.
"We really wanted the spare room to serve multiple purposes, which was challenging for us. We wanted it to be a second bedroom for guests and an office and Pure Salt made it happen," Hannah said.
Hannah said she and her boyfriend are "so excited to come home" now.
"We learned how much we value really making sure your home is a reflection of who you are," she shared. "We are both so excited to... enjoy our space together!"
Hannah, who starred on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season, has been dating Adam for about a year-and-a-half now, and she told Tamron Hall earlier this month how she's "so thankful" for the relationship.
"It's such a mature relationship of two people who have gone on different journeys. I think I had to go through that journey of asking this question, 'Who am I?' And 'What do I want?' And he's gone on that journey too," Hannah said on Tamron's talk show.
"And we are people that do not find wholeness through each other but through becoming whole people as individuals that can then amplify each other's growth."
Hannah elaborated, "And that is something that I don't think that I've ever had, is somebody that is equally encouraged and motivated by continuing to challenge and get better and move forward and grow in life as I am."
Hannah said she's "really proud" of her relationship, adding, "[I] can really see the progress I've made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself."
Hannah won Dancing with the Stars' 28th edition after her The Bachelorette stint. She also wrote a memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.
Hannah's follow-up to her first book, God Bless This Messy Journal, hit shelves last month.
Hannah accepted a marriage proposal from Jed during The Bachelorette finale, but their relationship quickly fell apart and Hannah chose to call off their engagement once she learned Jed had a girlfriend back home in Nashville while he was filming the reality dating series.
Hannah then attempted a second shot at love with Tyler, who instead moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid, and also appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season with confusing lingering feelings, which resulted in the pilot and Hannah hooking up in early 2020 while Season 24 of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.
Hannah then quarantined with Tyler in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, for several weeks in 2020, but their relationship never became more than friends.
Both individuals have insisted, in fact, that they never even kissed during that time together, and Hannah later admitted that she felt like a "backup" option for the former general contractor.
Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
Hannah found fame when she initially competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, the franchise's 23rd season.