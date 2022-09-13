Grant, who initially competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette's twelfth season, proposed marriage to Chloe in Santorini, Greece, in late August.
Grant, 33, told People that his marriage proposal took "a few months" to plan.
"I actually originally was taking her there for a birthday gift and her birthday was in July, but we decided to go in late August just because, you know, with our schedules, it worked out easier that way," Grant explained.
"So it was already planned, but I kind of wanted to throw her off a little bit by saying it was a birthday trip and then doing it there so it wasn't as expected."
Grant popped the question during his last night with Chloe in Greece.
"We were planning on going to a sunset dinner and everything like that," Grant continued.
"So that day, I took her out on a yacht for the day... And then we were supposed to go out to a nice dinner, but the [engagement] photo shoot was the main focus because we have sunset and everything like that. So after the photo shoot... and after I proposed, we were both super tired and we just ended up ordering pizza!"
Grant revealed that instead of dining out, he and Chloe ordered pizza in their hotel room and watched 90 Day Fiance together.
Grant -- who had been "stressed" about going through airport security and carrying the engagement ring overseas -- said he was "very confident that she was going to say yes," and he was more concerned with getting pictures without "200 people in the background."
Chloe told People that Grant "killed it" with his marriage proposal and his ring choice -- but the big moment wasn't a total surprise to her.
"[I] kind of almost had a feeling it was gonna happen," Chloe shared.
"We talked about it all the time and obviously, we were going to Greece. So I was like, 'If he doesn't do this in Greece, I'd be like, when would be a better time?' So I'm really glad it went the way that it did... It was really good."
Chloe said of her engagement ring, "I wanted a nice band with a big old rock on it... I just wanted it to be a statement, and he definitely got the right ring. I love it. It's beautiful. It's white gold, and it has little diamonds on the side of the band and then it has a big, round stone. It's heavy!"
Grant, who popped the question with a three carat center stone, revealed toUs Weekly that he plans to marry Chloe in Fall 2023.
Grant and Chloe met in April while Chloe was working for one of Grant's friends at a music-video shoot. They had mutual friends and had been watching each other's Instagram Stories.
"There was a scene in the video shoot that was supposed to be like a party scene. So obviously you need to get some people there, right? So [Chloe] sent me the flyer... to invite people and just said 'For Taylor's video shoot,' and said nothing else," Grant recalled to People.
"I had a feeling that she had typed up a paragraph to slide into my DMs and say 'Hi,' but then panicked and just said, 'For Taylor's video shoot.'"
He added, "I called her out about it, like, a month into our relationship and she totally admitted that that was one hundred percent true, and that she just didn't know how to slide into my DMs. So she just sent the flyer so that she could meet me, which I thought was actually adorable."
Grant and Chloe currently live in a house in Los Angeles together, and they apparently intend to tie the knot in L.A. within a year and then eventually start a family.
"We definitely want to have kids at some point. Probably within the next like five years, four years, I would say, if that makes sense," Grant shared. "But it's just about kind of lining everything up."
Lace, who was a real estate agent at the time of her first Paradise stint, and Grant "mutually" split in November 2016, only two months after their engagement aired on television.
Shortly after their breakup, Grant was spotted out with another woman and Lace confessed she was "shocked" he had moved on so quickly, adding that there was no chance of a reconciliation. Several months later, Grant told Us that his relationship with Lace was "very volatile."
Lace admitted during a June 2017 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that it was "definitely lust" with Grant and not genuine love.
"I think lust is like sexual and you kind of have this fantasy of what you want. You want it to work, you think this guy is attractive, you think you're in love. It's almost forced," Lace said on the podcast.