"ALEX & GARRETT... FIRE IT UP," a Hawaii event planning firm captioned a wedding highlights video Garrett jointly posted on his Instagram account.
"The wedding of the YEAR!! Gorgeous Lei's for guests, refreshing coconut water, two Dj's, a saxophonist, and so much more!," the caption continued.
According to a welcome sign shown in the video, Garrett and Alexandra's wedding occurred November 3 in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
The couple appears to have had a very large wedding party, with the highlights video showing the newlyweds posing for photos with ten bridesmaids and ten groomsmen.
After wearing a traditional white gown with a train for the ceremony, Alexandra changed into a white minidress for the reception.
However, the bride wasn't the only one to undergo a wardrobe change during the course of the evening as the highlights video also shows Garrett -- who wore a tan suit and white dress shirt for the ceremony -- dancing bare-chested with Alexandra at one point in the outdoor reception.
"Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al," Garrett captioned a slideshow of photos featuring The Bachelorette Season 14 winner popping the question to Alex on the bow of a yacht.
Garrett also added the following hashtags to his post, "#engaged #shellyeah."
Alex also uploaded photos from Garrett's romantic marriage proposal on her own Instagram account.
"When two become one. I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen. I want all of you forever, everyday," Alex wrote alongside the images. "HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!! #engaged."
Becca made a "last-minute decision" and moved to Los Angeles, CA, in September 2020 to embrace a "new adventure" in her life just about a week after announcing that her engagement to Garrett had ended.
Split rumors began swirling about Becca and Garrett's relationship in June of that year, but neither person spoke on them until Becca confirmed their relationship was over on the September 1, 2020 episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"So I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Becca shared with her listeners.
"If you followed us on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends, and he was out on the West Coast doing the same. We were really just trying to take the time and gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."
A source told Us Weekly at the time that Becca "didn't want to be reactive" and "never intended to be cryptic or mysterious" about her relationship status.
And Becca confirmed on her podcast she and Garrett had slowly arrived at the decision to call it quits on their relationship "after many conversations."
"It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night... There's much more to it," Becca explained.
Becca, however, said in her breakup announcement that she and Garrett had enough time to "come to terms" and be at peace with their choice to split.
"We've realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways... Life happens and sometimes people drift apart and have differences," Becca noted.
E! News first reported in August 2020 that Becca and Garrett had called off their engagement after the pair was noticeably spending a lot of time apart.
"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore," a source told E! News at the time, adding, "They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."