The Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and wife Alex Farrar are officially parents.

Garrett and Alex announced the arrival of their son on June 17 via Instagram.

"Hello world! Meet our son, Cole Wayne Yrigoyen. Born June 9, 2025," Garrett captioned a carousel of photos of the newborn, tagging Alex in the post.

"He made his debut a few days early and our hearts are fuller than we ever imagined. We're still soaking up every second as a family of 3. We love you so much already sweet boy!"

Cole Wayne was born weighing six pounds and eight ounces, and he measured 21 inches long.

After the couple brought Cole home from the hospital, Alex wrote via Instagram Stories that she and her husband had the "most challenging and rewarding week" of their lives.

"We look forward to sharing more about our birth story and my first week postpartum with you all," Alex concluded in a statement that Garrett also shared to his account.

Several members of Bachelor Nation congratulated Garrett on his little bundle of joy.

The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann wrote, "Congrats man!!!!"

The Bachelor alum Raven Gates commented, "Congrats!!!"

And The Bachelorette's Chase McNary gushed, "Let's goo!! Love it! Congrats. Hopefully our dudes can go fishing soon haha."

Garrett announced Alex was pregnant with their first child in early January. He called the baby the couple's "greatest blessing" on Instagram, saying they couldn't be "more excited and grateful."

Alex told Us Weekly that she discovered she was pregnant while Garrett, a firefighter, was at work in Summer 2024.

"I was home for a couple of days just holding the secret in myself. I didn't know if it was real. I was, like, cautiously optimistic," the yoga instructor recalled.

Once Garrett returned home from his shift, Alex had "candles lit" in their home and she surprised him with the big news.

"I wrote a little card and shared the news just with him, and then we were both really excited," Alex gushed, adding how they "kept it to ourselves for a while."

Garrett told the magazine earlier this year that he was "super stoked" to become a dad and immediately "got super giddy" upon learning the pregnancy news.

"I was pumped up. She ran over, and she's like, 'Oh, my God, can you believe it?' I was like, 'No way,' because I was thinking, like, 'That happened so fast,'" Garrett shared.

Alex and Garrett said they had no plans to find out the baby's sex until after the delivery.

"We feel like there's only a little bit of surprises that you can get in life. So we're going to wait until the end," Garrett revealed at the time.

Alex added, "We want to share that moment [between] just us two. So we're going to wait until the day he or she comes, either way, boy or girl."

Garrett noted that he didn't have a preference either way as long as he can teach his little one how to fish.

"I'm just hopeful to have a little fishing buddy, boy or girl," Garrett said.

"Someone to go out adventuring with us, traveling around the world together. I need somebody out there fishing with me."

Garrett also gushed about how he couldn't wait to see Alex as a mother.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun together," Garrett shared of raising a child with Alex.

"She's going to pass on all of her smarts and her athleticism and everything like that, just adventuring around."

And Alex insisted that Garrett was "going to be amazing" as a dad.

Alex concluded, "Seeing him light up every time we talk about things is definitely giving me so much faith that he's going to be an amazing father"

Garrett and Alex got married in November 2023 on a beach in Hawaii and proceeded to have their honeymoon in Hawaii. Alex eventually took Garrett's last name.

Garrett announced how he had proposed marriage to the yoga instructor on the bow of a yacht in early October 2022.

Garrett, who won Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, went Instagram official with Alex in November 2020 by posting photos of the couple enjoying a day at a pumpkin patch.

A friend wrote on Garrett's post, "I'm impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin. I feel like you could have done way better... also, does she know what she's getting herself into?"

Garrett replied, "Hahah she hasn't met you guys yet, so no."

The friend then joked, "She might realize she could have done better too... haha," to which Garrett playfully responded, "Haha damn you, you're right though."

Alex eventually joined in and wrote, "Bring it on," which showed her confidence level in her relationship with Garrett.

Becca made a "last-minute decision" and moved to Los Angeles, CA, in September 2020 to embrace a "new adventure" in her life just about a week after announcing that her engagement to Garrett had ended.

Split rumors had begun swirling about Becca and Garrett's relationship in June of that year, but neither person spoke on them until Becca confirmed their relationship was over on a September 2020 episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"So I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Becca shared with her listeners.

"If you followed us on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends, and he was out on the West Coast doing the same. We were really just trying to take the time and gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."

A source told Us at the time that Becca "didn't want to be reactive" and "never intended to be cryptic or mysterious" about her relationship status.

And Becca confirmed on her podcast she and Garrett had slowly arrived at the decision to call it quits on their relationship "after many conversations."

"It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night... There's much more to it," Becca explained.

Becca, however, said in her breakup announcement that she and Garrett had enough time to "come to terms" and be at peace with their choice to split.

"We've realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways... Life happens and sometimes people drift apart and have differences," Becca noted.

A source had told E! News that Garrett and Becca weren't compatible and their lifestyles didn't mesh. Garrett allegedly wanted different things in life.

Becca is now married to Bachelor in Paradise alum Thomas Jacobs and they have one child together, a son named Benson "Benny" Lee Jacobs Kufrin, whom the couple welcomed in September 2023.

Becca and Thomas tied the knot one month after Becca gave birth to Benny in October 2023.

