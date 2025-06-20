Becca made a "last-minute decision" and moved to Los Angeles, CA, in September 2020 to embrace a "new adventure" in her life just about a week after announcing that her engagement to Garrett had ended.
Split rumors had begun swirling about Becca and Garrett's relationship in June of that year, but neither person spoke on them until Becca confirmed their relationship was over on a September 2020 episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"So I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Becca shared with her listeners.
"If you followed us on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends, and he was out on the West Coast doing the same. We were really just trying to take the time and gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."
A source told Us at the time that Becca "didn't want to be reactive" and "never intended to be cryptic or mysterious" about her relationship status.
And Becca confirmed on her podcast she and Garrett had slowly arrived at the decision to call it quits on their relationship "after many conversations."
"It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night... There's much more to it," Becca explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Becca, however, said in her breakup announcement that she and Garrett had enough time to "come to terms" and be at peace with their choice to split.
"We've realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways... Life happens and sometimes people drift apart and have differences," Becca noted.
A source had told E! News that Garrett and Becca weren't compatible and their lifestyles didn't mesh. Garrett allegedly wanted different things in life.
Becca is now married to Bachelor in Paradise alum Thomas Jacobs and they have one child together, a son named Benson "Benny" Lee Jacobs Kufrin, whom the couple welcomed in September 2023.
Becca and Thomas tied the knot one month after Becca gave birth to Benny in October 2023.