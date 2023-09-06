"I feel safer with a woman. I feel less judged and I feel like there's nothing off limits," Gabby said during the Wednesday, August 30 episode of the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast.
"If I have a question, I'm going to ask -- before, after, during. We will debrief on our sex life. It feels very safe."
Since this is Gabby's first romantic relationship with a woman, Bethenny Frankel asked Gabby how she got used to the "new hardware."
"Well, not really new because I have one, so I would say it's familiar hardware," Gabby quipped.
Gabby admitted that she actually had "unrealistic expectations" when sleeping with men in the past.
"I felt like there were unsaid expectations, because we weren't as open about it. We weren't speaking the same language [and] I didn't feel as connected," Gabby explained.
"So I feel like that part [with Robby] has been really freeing for me... With us, yeah, it's a little awkward, but it's worth it because we want to talk about everything and we want to make sure the other person is pleased and happy."
Gabby gushed about how "sex is fun" as well as "freeing and liberating, especially when you do it with someone that you feel safe with."
Gabby shared how she needs "an emotional connection" to have sex.
"And with Robby, I feel very emotionally connected," confirmed the Dancing with the Stars 31 runner-up.
News of Gabby and Erich's split surfaced on November 4, and then Gabby confirmed she and Erich were over days later during an episode of Dancing with the Stars' 31st season. Gabby said she and her former fiance weren't "in sync" or "the best match" for each other.
"I haven't heard a peep. I haven't heard a word," Gabby said of Erich's reaction to her new relationship. "From a lot of my previous ex-boyfriends, I haven't heard anything. I think they're all taking it personally... and their egos hurt."
Gabby recalled watching Hatch on Netflix while on tour and having the queer relationships on the show -- which seemed "genuine" and broke stereotypes in her mind about what a lesbian typically looks like -- really resonate with her.
Gabby's close friend Bridget, who identifies as queer, had also brought Gabby to several LGBTQIA+ events in Los Angeles.
And then finally, Gabby met Robby outside of a bar and their girlfriends helped to set them up.
"It was happenstance we were at the same bar. At this point, I was trying to date girls. I wanted to explore my sexuality. I had been on a date with a woman and I had been on Raya," Gabby said, adding how she had already come out to her family and close friends.
Gabby said Robby charmed her with her personality and sense of humor, which The Bachelorette is typically attracted to in a person.
"She was like, 'I'm not going to lie, Gabby, I want your number'... and then we went on our first date and the rest was history," Gabby said.
The Bachelor alum is now the happiest she's ever been in a relationship.
"We both have our sh-t together. We're both very driven and career minded," Gabby explained, adding how she and Robby work on their communication every day and strive to protect their relationship and make it their priority in life.
Gabby also revealed how she's more tender, loving and "softer" with Robby than she had ever been with a man.
"She asked me to be her girlfriend with a Ring Pop -- so cute. [It happened] two weeks in [and] she wrote me a little card," Gabby shared.
"We are always giving each other cards. She got me these earrings [I'm wearing now] for our three-month anniversary. We celebrate every month. If a dude were to do that to me, disgusting."
Prior to co-starring on The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia, Gabby and Rachel both got dumped simultaneously by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor's 26th season after they both slept with him in the Fantasy Suites and met his family.
Clayton ultimately chose Susie Evans -- a "once-in-a-lifetime woman," as he called her -- as his winner, but Susie was hurt by his actions on the show and didn't begin dating him until after the show taped in the real world.
After Susie and Clayton announced they were dating on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March 2022, Gabby and Rachel got to hand out the roses.
Both women left the show engaged, but neither of their romances worked out long-term.
The pair flirted on social media for months beginning in November 2022 and spent a lot of time together on the Dancing with the Stars tour earlier this year, but Vinny confirmed in January that he and Gabby weren't dating.
"It takes a lot more for me than just, like, a couple Instagram comments to be dating someone," Vinny explained to Us Weekly, adding, "I would actually go to dinner with Gabby. It's just that we just met, you know what I mean? It's not like anything serious."
Vinny, however, gushed about how he has "great chemistry" with the brunette beauty.
"We're both, like, comedians. So, that's why we get along and that's also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other," Vinny shared at the time.
Gabby told Kaitlyn on "Off the Vine" that she and Vinny still talked all the time and he liked her, however, she said dating would be difficult since she lives in Los Angeles and he lives in New York.