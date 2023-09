Gabby Windey / Instagram

alum Gabby Windey has spilled details about her sex life with her girlfriend of five months, comedian Robby Hoffman.Gabby, 32, came out as gay in early August, revealing that she felt "so safe" and "so loved" in her new relationship with Robby, 33."I feel safer with a woman. I feel less judged and I feel like there's nothing off limits," Gabby said during the Wednesday, August 30 episode of the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel " podcast."If I have a question, I'm going to ask -- before, after, during. We will debrief on our sex life. It feels very safe."Since this is Gabby's first romantic relationship with a woman, Bethenny Frankel asked Gabby how she got used to the "new hardware.""Well, not really new because I have one, so I would say it's familiar hardware," Gabby quipped.Gabby admitted that she actually had "unrealistic expectations" when sleeping with men in the past."I felt like there were unsaid expectations, because we weren't as open about it. We weren't speaking the same language [and] I didn't feel as connected," Gabby explained."So I feel like that part [with Robby] has been really freeing for me... With us, yeah, it's a little awkward, but it's worth it because we want to talk about everything and we want to make sure the other person is pleased and happy."Gabby gushed about how "sex is fun" as well as "freeing and liberating, especially when you do it with someone that you feel safe with."Gabby shared how she needs "an emotional connection" to have sex."And with Robby, I feel very emotionally connected," confirmed the Dancing with the Stars 31 runner-up.Gabby got engaged to her winner, Erich Schwer , on 's Season 19 finale in September 2022, but they called off their engagement , in an alleged amicable manner , less than two months later.News of Gabby and Erich's split surfaced on November 4, and then Gabby confirmed she and Erich were over days later during an episode of Dancing with the Stars' 31st season. Gabby said she and her former fiance weren't "in sync" or "the best match" for each other."I haven't heard a peep. I haven't heard a word," Gabby said of Erich's reaction to her new relationship. "From a lot of my previous ex-boyfriends, I haven't heard anything. I think they're all taking it personally... and their egos hurt."Gabby said she began questioning her sexuality at age 30 and then her desire to date women became stronger while on tour for Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.Gabby recalled watching Hatch on Netflix while on tour and having the queer relationships on the show -- which seemed "genuine" and broke stereotypes in her mind about what a lesbian typically looks like -- really resonate with her.Gabby's close friend Bridget, who identifies as queer, had also brought Gabby to several LGBTQIA+ events in Los Angeles.And then finally, Gabby met Robby outside of a bar and their girlfriends helped to set them up."It was happenstance we were at the same bar. At this point, I was trying to date girls. I wanted to explore my sexuality. I had been on a date with a woman and I had been on Raya," Gabby said, adding how she had already come out to her family and close friends.Gabby said Robby charmed her with her personality and sense of humor, which is typically attracted to in a person."She was like, 'I'm not going to lie, Gabby, I want your number'... and then we went on our first date and the rest was history," Gabby said.The Bachelor alum is now the happiest she's ever been in a relationship."We both have our sh-t together. We're both very driven and career minded," Gabby explained, adding how she and Robby work on their communication every day and strive to protect their relationship and make it their priority in life.Gabby also revealed how she's more tender, loving and "softer" with Robby than she had ever been with a man."She asked me to be her girlfriend with a Ring Pop -- so cute. [It happened] two weeks in [and] she wrote me a little card," Gabby shared."We are always giving each other cards. She got me these earrings [I'm wearing now] for our three-month anniversary. We celebrate every month. If a dude were to do that to me, disgusting."Prior to co-starring on alongside Rachel Recchia , Gabby and Rachel both got dumped simultaneously by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor's 26th season after they both slept with him in the Fantasy Suites and met his family.Clayton ultimately chose Susie Evans -- a "once-in-a-lifetime woman," as he called her -- as his winner, but Susie was hurt by his actions on the show and didn't begin dating him until after the show taped in the real world.After Susie and Clayton announced they were dating on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March 2022, Gabby and Rachel got to hand out the roses.Both women left the show engaged, but neither of their romances worked out long-term.When asked if she'd be star again, Gabby revealed on the April 25 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast, "I would honestly be the Bachelorette again -- for the right price ."After Gabby and Erich broke up, Gabby set her sights on her Dancing with the Stars 31 competitor, Vinny Guadagnino Gabby admitted she had a "crush" on Vinny and would "of course" go on a date with him if he asked.The pair flirted on social media for months beginning in November 2022 and spent a lot of time together on the Dancing with the Stars tour earlier this year, but Vinny confirmed in January that he and Gabby weren't dating."It takes a lot more for me than just, like, a couple Instagram comments to be dating someone," Vinny explained to Us Weekly, adding, "I would actually go to dinner with Gabby. It's just that we just met, you know what I mean? It's not like anything serious."Vinny, however, gushed about how he has "great chemistry" with the brunette beauty."We're both, like, comedians. So, that's why we get along and that's also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other," Vinny shared at the time.Gabby told Kaitlyn on "Off the Vine" that she and Vinny still talked all the time and he liked her, however, she said dating would be difficult since she lives in Los Angeles and he lives in New York.Erich, meanwhile, recently shared how his mental health struggled during and after .Erich announced in mid-February he was in a new relationship with model and social media influencer Elizabeth Turner.Elizabeth's Instagram account showed they were hanging out all the time and had a strong relationship, but she has since deleted their photos, resulting in speculation they've split.Interested in more The Bachelor news? 