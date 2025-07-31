The Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick has announced he's engaged to his girlfriend Katrina. Dustin and Katrina, whose nickname is Kat, recently traveled to England together, and Dustin apparently popped the question during the couple's romantic trip. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) During a rainy day, Dustin got down on one knee and proposed marriage. In a video posted on Dustin's Instagram account, he set up his phone to make Katrina think that they were going to take a selfie. However, the camera was rolling and footage caught Dustin surprising Katrina by kneeling on the pavement. Katrina appeared to say yes and then cry happy tears. Dustin set his post to "Wondering Why" by The Red Clay Strays and wrote some of the lyrics in the caption. "'She keeps on loving me. Loves me the way I am. She's not just along for the ride. She's my biggest fan' [heart] 07.19.25," Dustin wrote. Katrina also posted photos from the engagement via Instagram and gushed in the caption, "Floating [on clouds]," along with a heart emoji. Some members of Bachelor Nation congratulated the couple and wished them well. Peter Weber wrote in the comments, "I am so freaking happy for you two!! CONGRATULATIONS Mr. and Mrs. Kendrick to be!!" Davia Esther gushed, "I LOVE YOU BOTH SO SO MUCH!!!" And Hannah Brown commented, "Congrats!!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Dustin was a 30-year-old real estate broker living in Chicago when he appeared on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. Hannah eliminated Justin during Week 6 of her The Bachelorette journey in Riga, Latvia. After competing on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, Dustin and fellow bachelor Peter Weber became roommates in New York City. The guys also briefly hosted a podcast together called "Bachelors in the City." According to Dustin's Instagram bio, he is now bartending and also works in wellness and tech. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!