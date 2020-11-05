DeAnna, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's eleventh season before handing out roses herself on The Bachelorette's fourth season, recently appeared on Clare's edition of The Bachelorette to have some girl talk and offer a little advice.
DeAnna and Clare remain friends today, and DeAnna dropped a major hint about the current status of Clare and her The Bachelorette frontrunner Dale's relationship during a recent appearance on The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast.
"What I tried to encourage Clare with is that hopefully some really great things will come out of this, hopefully some really great opportunities."
DeAnna continued, "What I encouraged them both to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they'll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and to enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have."
DeAnna therefore suggested Clare and Dale are still together amid rumors Clare and the 32-year-old model and former athlete from South Dakota are engaged and happy after choosing to leave The Bachelorette early together.
"So, I think that would make her so happy, to just be in Sacramento and to live her life and live her love story with Dale -- and she's totally fine with that," DeAnna shared. "She's waited a really long time."
"As you saw in the episode [when I visited], it looks like Clare only talks about Dale, but I legit heard about a lot of guys and I heard about her experience. We did not just talk about Dale!" DeAnna said of her one-on-one time with Clare on The Bachelorette.
"Poor Clare, man. She has been put through the wringer. And I think anybody who's been on the show... can relate to this, that it is hard," DeAnna said on the podcast.
"The things people are saying about her and her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful."
As The Bachelorette fans have seen, Clare referred to Dale as her "fiance" when she was speaking to producers behind-the-scenes and assumed she wasn't being filmed.
Calling a man her "fiance" when a cast of guys were investing their time and energy into Clare less than two weeks into filming came across rude and disrespectful to many viewers.
Clare also told the cameras that she was falling in love with Dale, and she teased this may be "the shortest season ever" when confiding in DeAnna on the show, which suggested Clare just wanted to get the season over with in order to end up with Dale.
Because Clare appeared to be so wrapped up in her feelings for Dale, she seemingly ignored the rest of her guys and tried to rush conversations with them.
"I just feel bad for her because during a period of time when this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things she'll go through, it has not been that for her," DeAnna explained.
"And on most days, she's feeling really down about the things that people are saying about her online and the editing of the show. So actually today, the girls and I sent her flowers today just to let her know that we love her."
DeAnna noted, however, this is just "a blip" in Clare's life and will "all be done" soon.
"Whatever the outcome is [Thursday] night, she's going to be able to walk away and move on and hopefully have someone that she genuinely loves and can be with -- and people will forget about this and they'll move on," DeAnna said.
"And apparently [Tayshia Adams] will be the next Bachelorette, so hopefully this is just a blip in what seems like a difficult time for her."
DeAnna said she tries to reach out to Clare on a daily basis to make sure she's okay and to assure her that she's doing great.
"I feel like she has so many cards stacked against her. What I think is so interesting is that when they announced Clare as Bachelorette, everybody was like, 'Yes, finally! A 39-year-old woman who knows exactly what she wants and she's not messing around and she's not going to take any B-S for an answer!" DeAnna recalled.
"Except now, there are so many people online who are shaming this 39-year-old woman who's not taking B-S and who knows exactly what she wants, and now people are hating on her for that exact thing we were praising her for in the very beginning, which I think just sucks. It just sucks."
It's been widely reported Clare quit the The Bachelorette 12 days into filming because she fell in love with Dale and wanted to pursue a real relationship with him instead of continuing to date other men.
However, Clare has recently "liked" tweets suggesting production forced her off the show, and Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone also believes it wasn't Clare's decision to leave early. (Harrison has denied these claims, saying Clare had "complete control" over her season and was "certainly not" bumped out of her role).
ABC teased Tayshia's upcoming stint on The Bachelorette when she made a brief appearance at the conclusion of The Bachelorette's October 27 episode when she stepped out of a pool in a sexy bikini.
"If you couldn't tell, I'm in an extra good mood today," Tayshia gushed on the podcast.
She joked, "I was just told to swim in a pool!... All I know is that I love Palm Springs, I love La Quinta, I vacation there, it's summer, it's hot, and there was a pool. I was just swimming around; I don't know what you're referring to."
As for DeAnna's love life, she is married to Stephen Stagliano, and the couple have two children together: daughter Addison Marie, six, and son Austin Michael, four.