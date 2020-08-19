Dean has been dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes since they met on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season last summer, and Caelynn happens to be good friends with Cassie, who announced her split Colton on May 29 after about 18 months of dating.
Although Dean has made it clear he doesn't really believe in marriage, he and Caelynn wear rings -- just not "engagement rings," technically -- to show their commitment to one another.
Dean said if he and Caelynn ever decide to go through with getting married, the event would shape up to be "more of a party" than a traditional ceremony and reception.
"I would just invite a bunch of my friends over and we'd get really drunk. We'd all tell a bunch of great stories and laugh and cry and that would be the day," Dean shared with Us.
"It's something that wouldn't necessarily be as traditional -- basically just a celebration of friendship and love and all these things with a bunch of our friends and family around. Really, that's all we've really ever asked for."
"When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends," Colton wrote on Instagram three days after Cassie's interview aired, although Cassie declined to reveal any specific details regarding her split from Colton.
"I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week."
Cassie therefore fired back on social media with some insulting allegations against the former pro football player, including that Colton allegedly intended to "monetize" their breakup by writing about it for a new chapter in his memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, without allowing her to see the content first.
Cassie suggested Colton was being an unfair hypocrite and publicly asked him to refrain from "prolonging our breakup or dragging me" when it's "unwarranted." (Colton's representative told Us on July 10 that Cassie's "accusations are simply not true.")
But Colton insisted on an episode of Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone's podcast last week his initial Instagram post wasn't directed at his ex, but rather The Bachelor franchise.
Colton claimed The Bachelor producers told Cassie the interview would be an opportunity for the world to get to know her but then the special only aired footage of Cassie talking about her split from Colton, which was apparently a topic Cassie had wanted to avoid altogether.
Cassie even said after the interview she was "a little irritated" and "annoyed" over the episode's editing and what was shown because there's more to her than just her relationship with Colton.
"What bugged me was the fact that that show took advantage of her. I feel very defensive over people I love," Colton explained, according to Us.
"I know Cassie's a big girl and can fight her own battles, but I know her heart -- she doesn't want to rock the boat and she loves people even if they abuse her or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did."
Colton also claimed he had "nothing but good things" to say about Cassie at the time and felt only "love and well-wishes and friendship" with her.
Colton added, "Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup [on The Bachelor GOAT], which I was so happy and thankful for. I even texted her and was like, 'Man I appreciate that, thank you.'"
Colton also confirmed he did in fact write an additional chapter for his memoir but made sure Cassie was okay with it first. A paperback edition of his memoir will be released in January 2021 with the new content included.
In terms of why Colton and Cassie split, Cassie reportedly initiated the conversation and a source told E! News in early June, "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."
A People insider shared a similar explanation for what went wrong, saying Cassie wasn't ready to get married and the pair had essentially just become friends.