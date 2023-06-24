But a source close to Dale toldUs Weekly on June 22 that "nothing is going on between the two of them."
"Tiffany and Dale were there with mutual friends," the source said. "They weren't making out or anything at all, it was a hello kiss between friends."
Tiffany also denied the kissing part of Page Six's report, writing on Instagram, "I never kissed nobody last night and nobody kissed me. Sorry guys this isn't true."
Dale also posted social-media videos with Tiffany after the concert on Thursday, seemingly to drive home the fact they're just friends.
The Tiffany and Dale romance speculation comes amid Dale's relationship with HGTV host Galey Alix, whom he's been dating more than one year.
Hours before Page Six published its report about Dale and Tiffany, Galey, 29, publicly thanked Dale for all of his support while she filmed Season 1 of Home in a Heartbeat.
"Thank you for picking me up every time I needed it this entire season. My feet hurt but my heart never did," Galey wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a video of Dale spinning her around, Us Weekly reported.
Dale then reposted the cute clip and added, "Never a time I won't be there."
"And we ended up connecting. Went on a date and then we've talked every day since. [She's] my best friend, for sure. Honestly, I never checked my DMs, so the fact that I saw that one was, I don't know, there's more at work than we can plan for."
Dale suggested it's true when people say he's "glowing" in the presence of Galey, especially when they're on the red carpet together.
"I'm very certain with pretty much every area of my life right now and I'm supported in all areas. So, it's a great thing for sure," Dale said.
And Galey shared that she essentially made a move on Dale because she thought he was so eloquent, witty and vulnerable as well as "very" attractive physically.
"So I sent him a message and I just said, 'Hey, I listened to your podcast. I love the way you think. I love the way you speak. If you're ever in South Florida, let's get lunch...' And it's been him ever since," Galey told the magazine earlier this year.
Tiffany, meanwhile, was last linked to Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones. She also previously dated Common from 2020 to 2021.
Clare appeared devastated when she and Dale ended their engagement and relationship after falling in love on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season in 2020.
Multiple sources described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children in the near future.
Reports also swirled at the time Dale had cheated on Clare, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.
Following their breakup, Clare threw major shade at Dale on more than one occasion. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their romance so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.
Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in Fall 2021, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.
"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted on "Whine Down."
Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.
"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare reportedly said through tears at the time.
"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
Clare also appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise prior to her The Bachelorette stint.