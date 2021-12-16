"For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips... I had a front row seat to that since day one," Clare, 40, wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Story, along with a side-smirk emoticon, according to Us Weekly.
The hairstylist posted about Dale's "acting reel clips" one day after a trailer for Dale's new rom-com movie, Love, Game, Match, dropped on YouTube.
The 2022 film is a made-for-TV movie produced by Canada's Reel One Entertainment, and Dale had landed the starring male role.
Based on the trailer, Dale plays a high school tennis coach named Ted who is asked to plan a carnival with a pretty economics teacher, Liz, who is played by Cristine Prosperi.
"Everything I do pretty much turns out great," Dale brags in the clip.
While Ted and Liz initially clash and didn't match on their students' new online matchmaking service, they appear to slowly gain respect for one another and fall in love.
"Maybe underneath that annoying air of confidence, there's a real human being after all," a friend tells Liz.
However, Liz takes a step back when she discovers Ted had lied to her about being fired from his previous coaching job. Liz doesn't tell Ted what's bothering her and instead asks him to keep things professional.
"Some things are worth chasing," an elder advises Dale.
The teaser concludes with several matchmaking students attempting to get Ted and Liz back together, before footage shows the pair of adults kissing under a romantic fireworks display.
Dale's representative announced the former pro athlete's split from Clare in early October, although they had reportedly already broken up in September.
The rep also said in an October statement that Clare blocked Dale after he had flown to her home in Sacramento, CA, on September 28 but left the following day for "a work obligation," which turned out to be a fitness event with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.
Clare apparently needed Dale by her side as her mother's condition with dementia and Alzheimer's worsened. (Clare's mom was later placed in hospice care).
Dale has since sparked romance rumors after attending a movie premiere for The King's Man with fashion and beauty blogger Thania Peck, according to The New York Post's Page Six.
Clare previously told Jana Kramer in a late October episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
"I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who they said they were or that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee... [But] I don't regret that I loved loving him," Clare said at the time.
Prior to their latest split, Clare and Dale had called it quits on their engagement once before in January, which totally "crushed" Clare.
Multiple sources had described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children in the near future.
Reports also swirled at the time Dale had cheated on Clare, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.
Amid recent rumors Dale "hooked up" withAbigail Heringer before her stint on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season this summer, Clare acknowledged breakups "can get very messy and very icky."
"I always try to err on the side of taking the high road, even when there are a lot of things I could say," Clare explained.
She suggested on the podcast Dale's dreams are based "on being in the public eye," adding, "It's very impersonal to be putting out statements and articles. I think you both know the truth. I know the truth, he knows the truth."
Clare also apparently took shots at Dale in a September 30 Instagram post, although she didn't name Dale directly.
She hinted Dale had put on an "act" and created a narrative about their relationship and its demise.
Clare also tagged Abigail in her post -- which suggested Clare believed the Dale and Abigail rumors -- and thanked people who love her unconditionally and for "no personal gain, ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades."
However, a source close to Dale told Us Weekly that Dale and Abigail "never kissed or had sex" and they were just "friends" after meeting at a flag football game in New York City.
Clare, on the other hand, told Jana that she knows what "happens behind closed doors."
"When you know the truth... I don't care for my side of the story, to be honest, to even be out there, even if I have receipts and proof, everything I need to show that I could really put it out there," Clare shared, according to People.
Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in the fall, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.
"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted.
Clare also said it's "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out and got closure from their hot-and-cold romance.
"It's painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn't even have enough respect to take you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation and owning your stuff on both sides, you know, and just having a conversation," Clare explained.
"It's hurtful because it's like, 'You think that little of me?' But yet he supposedly loved me... Maybe that is the closure."
The last Instagram post of Clare and Dale together dates back to September 10, when Clare shared a slideshow of photos from the U.S. Open tennis tournament, one of which featured Dale by her side along with former The Bachelorette couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes.
But breakup rumors didn't spark until Dale reportedly attended a friend's September 19 wedding by himself even though Clare had also been invited as Dale's guest.
Dale then went on to celebrate his 33rd birthday without Clare, who also never publicly mentioned his birthday.
"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare said through tears, according to People.
"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."