Clare was wearing a tight T-shirt in a video of herself dancing and clearly feeling great.
On Sunday, the 40-year-old Season 16 The Bachelorette star posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories and said she was "feeling so good."
During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers that same day, Clare revealed how she wasn't experiencing much pain, according toUs Weekly.
Clare apparently had a nerve block that "lasts for 72 hours" and she didn't need a breast lift after the implant-removal procedure was completed.
"I left it up to [my doctor]," Clare explained of potentially having a breast lift. "I said, 'Do what you gotta do to do make 'em look cute, and I actually ended up not needing a lift so we didn't do a lift."
Clare also shared how "the most uncomfortable" part of recovering from the operation "is just having to wear two bras," explaining that it felt "really tight."
However, the longtime hairstylist clarified, "I'm just happy to be back to myself and feel healthy."
Clare made it known she has no regrets about changing her body to restore her mental and physical health.
"Not for one second [do I regret it]," Clare told her fans, adding that she's thankful she can inspire other women to put their health and safety first.
"This is truly why I wanted to share what I've been going through, because I think when I got them, I had no idea it could have any side effects. I just didn't even know or pay attention to it, but this is why I'm sharing with you guys," Clare said.
On Saturday, Clare posted a photo of herself hugging a bouquet of flowers in her hospital gown and captioned it, "Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!"
"I am so thankful first and foremost to [my doctors] for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process! It wasn't an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)," Clare continued.
"On top of that, having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me. Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up."
"And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this... our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!" she concluded.
On Friday, Clare posted a photo of herself wearing a bandage over her chest on Instagram Stories and wrote, "I want [to] cry how amazing I feel... I have felt so at peace. This has been life changing."
Clare reflected back on her decision to go under the knife last week, when her surgery was only days away.
"Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine. As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones. It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn't good enough," Clare disclosed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Enter the breast implants. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to get them, but the truth is it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart. I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway, cut to now. A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what."
Clare went on to say, "I've learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me... not my heart, and certainly not my health. Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is."
Following years of medical issues and tests, Clare's doctors finally arrived at the conclusion this summer Clare's body had been trying to fight itself due to her implants being foreign objects in her body.
"I have been having these symptoms for the last five years. I have done every elimination thing: Bloodwork, tests, everything imaginable to get to this point," Clare added.
Clare claimed she had experienced hives, inflammation, itchy skin, puffy eyes, swollen glands and a really bad rash.
Breast implant illnesses, known as BII, are occurring in more and more people with implants and can cause symptoms ranging from breathing problems and chronic fatigue to hair loss and depression, People reported.
In October 2020, the FDA reportedly therefore recommended its most serious warning label for breast implants.
Clare revealed in early July that after several mammograms and an ultrasound, doctors found fluid sacs behind her implants and her white blood cell count has been up for the last five years.
Clare therefore revealed on Instagram at the time, "As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them... My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's exhausting, it's depressing, it's frustrating."
Clare also previously shared how her boyfriend -- Clare's The Bachelorette winner for Season 16, Dale Moss -- was totally onboard with Clare's plan to remove her breast implants.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.' And it's the truth. For so long I believed that that's what it would take," Clare said as she broke down into tears.
"My health is the most important thing... and so they're coming out! I'm ready to go through this. I'm ready to bring you guys along with me on this part of my healing because it's been a long time coming."
Clare called her relationship with her health and the decision to embrace her natural body and beauty "the ultimate love story."
And Dale commented on one of Clare's posts last month, "So proud of you for sharing this love. I know this wasn't easy but will help so many other women going through what you've been experiencing. I love you [and am] with you every step of the way."
Clare's journey onThe Bachelorette's sixteenth season in 2020 ended prematurely after about two weeks.
Clare quickly fell head over heels for Dale, and so producers planned a steamy overnight date for the couple. What appeared to be the very next day, Dale proposed marriage and the pair got engaged.
Dale, however, announced his breakup from Clare in January 2021, a move which apparently blindsided and crushed Clare, who had been desperate to make her relationship work.
Following rumors of cheating on Dale's part and reports about how the bachelor allegedly wanted to continue partying in New York City while Clare tended to her sick mother in Sacramento, CA, Dale and Clare were suddenly spotted holding hands and going on dates in February.