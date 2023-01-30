The Season 16 The Bachelorette star apparently managed to keep a positive attitude despite the setback in her wedding planning, telling her followers that she believes "everything is for a reason."
"I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen," Clare explained in a video, "regardless of if it looks good or it looks bad or it's what I want or not what I want."
"I trust to the depths of my soul that everything is for a reason," she continued. "And we might not know what that reason looks like right now but it works out. So let me tell you what happened."
Following her October 2021 split from her The Bachelorette winner and ex-fiance Dale Moss, Clare got engaged to Ryan Dawkins, the CEO of Mascot Sports, in October 2022 -- and they've been planning their wedding ever since.
"When Ryan Dawkins and I got back from Hawaii at the beginning of the week, my car had been broken into while we were gone. And guess what was in the car? Keep in mind my wedding is very soon," Clare hinted.
"My wedding dress was in my car! It was in there because I was supposed to take it to get its last alteration and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it. And my wedding dress was taken."
Clare suggested that she had a bit of a meltdown but quickly snapped out of it.
"In the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?' And I thought, 'It's okay. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating," Clare recalled telling herself. "'I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.'"
Clare then said she returned to the bridal shop where she had bought the dress and the store's owner essentially came to the rescue.
"Basically, within three days, I got a brand-new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitting," Clare gushed.
Clare also revealed that her replacement dress is a very special one and it feels meant to be.
"Turns out, that was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. It's the dress of my dreams," Clare revealed.
Clare reportedly got emotional as she spoke and expressed her thanks and appreciation to the caring and thoughtful shop owner.
Clare said the shop owner managed to re-create an even better version of her "dream" wedding dress.
"She actually picked the dress out and was like, 'Here wear this one.' And I was like, 'Okay, I'll wear anything!'" Clare shared. "And it literally turns out... it's the most beautiful dress, and it's better than I could have imagined."
"[I'm] still crying happy tears," Clare concluded.
Earlier in the day, Clare also unveiled that her "something borrowed" for the wedding will be a pair of diamond earrings, and her "something blue" is a white handkerchief that reads, "Happy tears," along with two hearts.
"How cute is that handkerchief? I'm not gonna lie, when I opened that up, I bawled my eyes out," Clare gushed on Instagram Stories.
"After the end of my previous engagement and relationship, I was in a really dark place, a really low place -- and struggling really, really bad post-show," Clare told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the January 11 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Clare then began dating Ryan in late 2021. The pair went Instagram official in September 2022, and then Ryan proposed marriage to Clare less than one month later in Las Vegas, NV.
Clare's second engagement took place in front of her beloved mother, who is still in hospice battling Alzheimer's and dementia.
Clare revealed in October that she and Ryan actually had three marriage proposals and she wants to have more than one wedding as well.
Clare shared in September 2022 on Instagram that she actually met Ryan the same month her engagement to Dale ended.
"He asked me to dinner. I didn't have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined," Clare revealed on Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.
When Clare went Instagram official with Ryan in September 2022, she did not unveil her boyfriend's identity. Instead, Clare posted a photo of herself kissing a guy and called him her "perfect match."
Fans immediately speculated the man was Ryan, and she later uploaded the following quote, "One day, when you least expect it, you are going to crash into someone who is going to be so soft and gentle with your heart, and you are going to be so glad you kept it open. You are going to be so glad that you continued to fight for it -- that you chose to believe it [that you] deserved more."
Clare hinted she had been dating Ryan for a while already when she pinned a comment to her Instagram account that read, "Babyyyyy!! Finally. A year later and y'all still so f-cking cute."
And when one fan wrote about how Clare had finally found a "real man," Clare replied, "100 percent."
A source told Us last year of Clare, "She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell."
Prior to Ryan, Clare was linked to The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar. They sparked dating rumors in January 2022 when they spent a fun-filled weekend together in Indiana, but a source told Us in August that they were "never officially dating" and had only hung out "a few times."
The source explained how Clare was "still healing from her very public, painful breakup" with Dale when she was spending time with Blake at the beginning of 2022.
Clare appeared devastated when she and Dale ended their engagement and relationship.
Multiple sources described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children in the near future.
Reports also swirled at the time Dale had cheated on Clare, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.
Following their breakup, Clare threw major shade at Dale on more than one occasion. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their romance so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.
Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in Fall 2021, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.
"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted on "Whine Down."
Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.
"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare reportedly said through tears at the time.
"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
As for Dale's current love life, he is apparently dating home designer Galey Alix after casually dating Argentinian model and soccer player Florencia Galarza last year.
In October, Dale posted a photo of himself kissing Galey on the cheek and captioned it, "You Feel Like Home."