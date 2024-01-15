Alongside her post, the Season 16 The Bachelorette star uploaded a video of her car driving down a snowy road.
On Sunday, January 14, Clare wrote on behalf of her husband via Instagram, "Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are."
Clare had posted a clip of the horizon through an airplane window at the time.
Clare had also shared the following quote written over the footage: "She looked at her old life one last time, took a deep breath and gently said to herself, 'It's time. I'm ready for my new story book to begin.'"
Multiple sources previously described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children.
Clare has thrown major shade at Dale over the years. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their relationship so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.
Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in Fall 2021, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.
"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted on "Whine Down."
Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.
"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare reportedly said through tears at the time.
"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."