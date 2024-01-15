The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley has revealed that it's time to "have a baby" and meet her child.

Clare, 42, took to Instagram Stories on Monday, January 15 and wrote, "Feels like a good day to have a baby."

Clare and her husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

Alongside her post, the Season 16 The Bachelorette star uploaded a video of her car driving down a snowy road.

On Sunday, January 14, Clare wrote on behalf of her husband via Instagram, "Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are."

Clare had posted a clip of the horizon through an airplane window at the time.

Clare had also shared the following quote written over the footage: "She looked at her old life one last time, took a deep breath and gently said to herself, 'It's time. I'm ready for my new story book to begin.'"

Clare got engaged to Dale Moss on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020.

Following her split from Dale, Clare began dating Ryan, the CEO of Mascot Sports, in late 2021.

The pair went Instagram official in September 2022, and then Ryan proposed marriage to Clare less than one month later on October 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Clare and Ryan got married in February 2023 and then moved into a new house together two months later. Clare happily became a stepmom to Ryan's kids from a previous relationship, but she has said she always wanted a baby of her own.

Clare gushed on the "Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in August 2023 how she's so "grateful" for her husband.

"He's so good to me, and is there in the darkest, deepest moments," Clare said, getting a bit choked up.

Clare explained how her relationship with Dale was "not healthy" and it "crushed" her spirit. Clare said their romance "brought out the worst" in her and made her mental health dip "low."

Multiple sources previously described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children.

Reports swirled at the time of Clare and Dale's September 2021 breakup that the former NFL player had cheated on The Bachelorette alum, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.

Clare has thrown major shade at Dale over the years. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their relationship so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.

Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.

Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in Fall 2021, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.

"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted on "Whine Down."

Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.

"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare reportedly said through tears at the time.

"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."

Clare also appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise prior to her The Bachelorette stint.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

