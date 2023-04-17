The next step for the married couple was to buy a new house, and Clare recently took to her Instagram Stories announcing that they achieved that!
Clare and Ryan have moved into a "ranch-style Mediterranean house" that Clare said she's "obsessed" with.
"First night in the house was a success!" Clare gushed via Instagram Stories on Monday while standing in front of her stonework fireplace.
"I'm just so excited to be in this house. I know we have some work to do on things... but I'm just so happy to be here. It's the house of our dreams, everything I've ever dreamt about. I'll give you guys a tour of it when I'm finished."
Clare shared the big news that she and Ryan had purchased a new house last week.
"Ryan, [his daughters], and I got a new home! I am so excited," Clare revealed on Instagram Stories, according to BachelorNation.com.
"We are not fully moved in because we're still redoing so much of it. We have so much to do. We came to check on everything and I came to check on our grass because I'm obsessed with it. It's been hard to find a house with such a beautiful yard and lawn."
Clare boasted about how the house has fruit trees such as lemon trees, lime trees and orange trees.
"There are still so many more things I want to plant here in time," she shared. "I just wanted to share with you guys that it's all happening and I'm just excited! We had my house in Sacramento and his house in Oakland and now this is our house together."
Clare noted how she and Ryan plan to make the house "exactly" how they want it.
"After the end of my previous engagement and relationship, I was in a really dark place, a really low place -- and struggling really, really bad post-show," Clare told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the January 11 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Clare shared in September 2022 on Instagram that she actually met Ryan the same month her engagement to Dale ended.
"He asked me to dinner. I didn't have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined," Clare revealed on Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.
Clare and Ryan went Instagram official in September 2022. At the time, Clare did not unveil her boyfriend's identity. Instead, she just posted a photo of herself kissing a guy, whom she called her "perfect match."
Fans immediately speculated the man was Ryan, and she later uploaded the following quote, "One day, when you least expect it, you are going to crash into someone who is going to be so soft and gentle with your heart, and you are going to be so glad you kept it open. You are going to be so glad that you continued to fight for it -- that you chose to believe it [that you] deserved more."
Clare hinted she had been dating Ryan for a while already when she pinned a comment to her Instagram account that read, "Babyyyyy!! Finally. A year later and y'all still so f-cking cute."
Ryan proposed marriage to Clare less than one month later in Las Vegas, NV, in October. They began planning their wedding right away.
Ryan then popped the question to Clare a second engagement in front of her beloved mother, who is still in hospice battling Alzheimer's and dementia.
Clare revealed in October that she and Ryan actually had three marriage proposals and she wanted to have two weddings.
Prior to Ryan, Clare was linked to The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar. They sparked dating rumors in January 2022 when they spent a fun-filled weekend together in Indiana, but a source told Us in August that they were "never officially dating" and had only hung out "a few times."
The source explained how Clare was "still healing from her very public, painful breakup" with Dale when she was spending time with Blake at the beginning of 2022.
Clare appeared devastated when she and Dale ended their engagement and relationship.
Multiple sources described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children in the near future.
Reports also swirled at the time Dale had cheated on Clare, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.
Following their breakup, Clare threw major shade at Dale on more than one occasion. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their romance so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.
Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in Fall 2021, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.
"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted on "Whine Down."
Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.
"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare reportedly said through tears at the time.
"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
As for Dale's current love life, he is dating home designer Galey Alix after casually dating Argentinian model and soccer player Florencia Galarza last year.
On March 31, Dale posted a video of himself dancing with Galey and spinning her around.
Dale set the video to "Sure Thing" by Miguel and captioned it, "Hard to believe it's almost been a year since we first met. Time is precious & I'm so grateful I get to spend it with you."
Galey wrote in the comments, "A year and my feet still haven't touched the ground... even in these shoes."