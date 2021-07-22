The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley has revealed she is "emotional" about but also "very confident" in her decision to undergo surgery to remove her breast implants.

"I'm very confident and happy in my decision to remove them for the benefit of my health," Clare, 40, recently shared in her Instagram Stories, according to People.

"Maintaining good mental health through this, that is a challenge. But staying strong knowing you're being your own advocate, I'm keeping that at the forefront."

Following years of medical issues and tests, Clare's doctors finally arrived at the conclusion Clare's body has been trying to fight itself due to her implants being foreign objects in her body.

Clare therefore decided earlier this month to take out her implants, and she explained in her Instagram Story, "This is the best for my health. So it does get me emotional."

"I have been having these symptoms for the last five years. I have done every elimination thing: Bloodwork, tests, everything imaginable to get to this point," Clare added

Clare claims to have been experiencing hives, inflammation, itchy skin, puffy eyes, swollen glands and more.

"My rash has been really bad lately," Clare continued in her post. "Last night I couldn't sleep because I was so itchy."

Clare revealed how her breast implants are the "silicone gummy bear" ones, which she initially thought was the best option for her.

"But I realize now they have some of the most toxic ingredients in them," Clare noted.

Breast implant illnesses, known as BII, are occurring in more and more people with implants and can cause symptoms ranging from breathing problems and chronic fatigue to hair loss and depression, People reported.

In October 2020, the FDA reportedly therefore recommended its most serious warning label for breast implants.

Clare also answered some questions on her Instagram from her followers, including whether she plans to switch her breast implants with different ones.

"The whole point of me removing them is because of the toxic ingredients they are made of," Clare replied. "I will not put other ones in."

Despite her willingness to go ahead with surgery, Clare admitted that she fears the "unknown."

"I haven't done the surgery yet so a lot of this and a lot of what affects women mentally is the unknown of the future of... What it'll look like? What'll it be like? What the future holds?" Clare acknowledged.

"That's the risk I think we are willing to take."

Clare pointed out these unpredictable factors often lead women to not go through with the procedure to remove their implants.

"It's because there's a lot of unknown. Are they going to go back to normal?" Clare reasoned. "But what matters is our mental health and our physical health and that's my priority."

Clare revealed in early July that after several mammograms and an ultrasound, doctors found fluid sacs behind her implants and her white blood cell count has been up for the last five years.

Clare therefore revealed on Instagram at the time, "As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them... My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's exhausting, it's depressing, it's frustrating."

Clare also previously shared how her boyfriend -- Clare's The Bachelorette winner for Season 16, Dale Moss -- is totally onboard with Clare's plan to remove her breast implants.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.' And it's the truth. For so long I believed that that's what it would take," Clare said as she broke down into tears.

"My health is the most important thing... and so they're coming out! I'm ready to go through this. I'm ready to bring you guys along with me on this part of my healing because it's been a long time coming."

Clare called her relationship with her health and the decision to embrace her natural body "the ultimate love story."

"[The ultimate story] is loving my body enough and knowing [my boobs] are not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters," Clare confirmed. "So, I'm excited to share this with you guys!"

Supportive and encouraging comments poured in from Clare's friends when she first announced the news of her decision to have surgery, including a sweet message from Dale himself.

"So proud of you for sharing this love," Dale wrote in the comments section of the post. "I know this wasn't easy but will help so many other women going through what you've been experiencing. I love you [and am] with you every step of the way."

Clare's journey on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season in 2020 ended prematurely after about two weeks.

Clare quickly fell head over heels for Dale, and so producers planned a steamy overnight date for the couple. What appeared to be the very next day, Dale proposed marriage and the pair got engaged.

Dale, however, announced his breakup from Clare in January 2021, a move which apparently blindsided and crushed Clare, who had been desperate to make her relationship work.

Following rumors of cheating on Dale's part and reports about how the bachelor allegedly wanted to continue partying in New York City while Clare tended to her sick mother in Sacramento, CA, Dale and Clare were suddenly spotted holding hands and going on dates in February.

Subsequent hangout sessions continued to raise eyebrows and spark reconciliation speculation, and then Dale appeared to confirm he got back together with Clare on April 7 when he posted a mirror selfie of the couple drinking coffee together on Instagram Stories.

Clare and Dale have since taken a romantic trip to Hawaii and documented their love on social media, and they both appear to wear matching wedding bands.

