Clare took to Instagram Stories on Monday, January 15 and wrote, "Feels like a good day to have a baby."
Alongside her post, Clare uploaded a video of her car driving down a snowy road.
And one day prior, Clare had written on behalf of her husband via Instagram, "Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are."
Clare had posted a clip of the horizon through an airplane window at the time.
Clare had also shared the following quote written over the footage: "She looked at her old life one last time, took a deep breath and gently said to herself, 'It's time. I'm ready for my new story book to begin.'"
Clare, who announced she and Ryan were expecting a baby in July 2023, has finally found her happily ever after following her broken engagement to Dale Moss.
Multiple sources previously described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children.
Reports swirled at the time of Clare and Dale's September 2021 breakup that the former NFL player had cheated on The Bachelorette alum, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.
Clare has thrown major shade at Dale over the years. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their relationship so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.
Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
Not only was Clare dealing with a broken heart and her mother's health crisis in Fall 2021, but she was also still recovering from having her breast implants removed.
"There was a lot on my plate... It all came crashing down at once," Clare noted on "Whine Down."
Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.
"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" Clare reportedly said through tears at the time.
"Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."