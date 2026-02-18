"We decided since the first ceremony was so sentimental and perfect, that we would just have a blast getting our actual marriage license and make it the most fun love filled day ever! So we did Vegas!!" The Bachelorette alum revealed.
"We did Pink Cadillac, Little White Chapel, and obviously Elvis was our officiant!! We had the time of our lives."
Prior to falling in love with Ryan, Clare had accepted a marriage proposal from Dale Moss onThe Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020.
Multiple sources previously described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children.
Reports swirled at the time of Clare and Dale's September 2021 breakup that the former NFL player had cheated on The Bachelorette alum, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.
Clare has thrown major shade at Dale over the years. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their relationship so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.
Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.
Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.
Clare also appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise prior to her The Bachelorette stint.