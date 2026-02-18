The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley has addressed pregnancy rumors after she posted a photo of her husband Ryan Dawkins kissing her and holding her stomach.

Over Valentine's Day weekend, Clare, 44, shared a kissing photo in which she was holding her two-year-old daughter Rowen and Ryan's hand was gently placed on her stomach.

"[Red heart] x 3," Clare wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 13.

Clare's upload sparked speculation she may be pregnant; however, The Bachelorette alum quickly put the rumors to rest.

"Yikes! I didn't realize my husband wasn't supposed to touch my stomach when he kissed me," Clare wrote in a follow-up post via Instagram Stories over a photo of the pair embracing.

She added, "No one's pregnant here. [Zany face emoji]."

In addition to Rowen, who was born in January 2024, Clare and the CEO of Mascot Sports also share two daughters from Ryan's past relationship.

Clare and Ryan had a wedding in February 2023 and then moved into a new house together two months later.

Soon afterwards, the couple announced in July 2023 that they were expecting a child via surrogate.

"We found out we were having our miracle Rowen," Clare explained at the time, "and closing on our dream house all within the next few months."

Clare and Ryan then made their union official by obtaining their marriage license in October 2024.

Clare and Ryan decided to turn the act of signing their marriage license into a big celebration, a second wedding of sorts.

"We decided since the first ceremony was so sentimental and perfect, that we would just have a blast getting our actual marriage license and make it the most fun love filled day ever! So we did Vegas!!" The Bachelorette alum revealed.

"We did Pink Cadillac, Little White Chapel, and obviously Elvis was our officiant!! We had the time of our lives."

Prior to falling in love with Ryan, Clare had accepted a marriage proposal from Dale Moss on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020.

Clare and Dale split about one year later in September 2021, and then Clare began dating Ryan later that year.

The pair went Instagram official in September 2022, and then Ryan and Clare got engaged less than one month later in October 2022 in Las Vegas.

Clare gushed on the "Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in August 2023 how she's so "grateful" for her husband.

"He's so good to me, and is there in the darkest, deepest moments," Clare said, getting a bit choked up.

Clare explained how her relationship with Dale was "not healthy" and it "crushed" her spirit. Clare said their romance "brought out the worst" in her and made her mental health dip "low."

Multiple sources previously described Dale as a "fame-seeker" and partyboy in New York City while Clare had been very clear from the start about her intentions to get married, settle down and have children.

Reports swirled at the time of Clare and Dale's September 2021 breakup that the former NFL player had cheated on The Bachelorette alum, although Dale firmly denied the cheating allegations.

Clare has thrown major shade at Dale over the years. She ultimately thought he was fake and had put on a performance during their relationship so he could achieve fame and boost his acting and modeling career.

Clare told Jana Kramer in an October 2021 episode of the "Whine Down" podcast her "biggest regret" from The Bachelorette is "trusting a man," People reported.

Clare also said it was "painful" that she and Dale never talked things out or found closure at the end of their hot-and-cold romance.

Clare also appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise prior to her The Bachelorette stint.

As for Dale's love life, he recently split from his Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 love interest, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, who made claims similar to Clare's about him.

