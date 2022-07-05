The Bachelorette alum Chase McNary is a bachelor no more, as he just got engaged to girlfriend Ellie White.

Chase, who competed on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, announced he is engaged to be married Saturday, July 2 via Instagram.

"It was always you," Chase, 33, captioned a slideshow of photos featuring himself down on one knee proposing marriage to Ellie in front of a picturesque mountain landscape.

Chase popped the question in Breckenridge, CO, after having a romantic picnic with Ellie, whom he's been dating for two years.

Chase apparently set up lanterns, candles, snacks and chilled champagne to prep Ellie for the event, and he even had the letter "M" -- representing his last name -- standing on the display.

Ellie shared similar photos from the proposal on her own Instagram account and wrote, "Take me off the roster. Forever his [heart]."

Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation, including Luke Pell and Wells Adams.

"Congrats guys see you back in Scottsdale!" wrote Luke.

Wells gushed, "Congratulations Y'all!!! But be honest, she knew this was coming. I mean, that's a 'I'm getting a fat diamond today' hat if I've ever seen one."

Adam Gottschalk commented, "My guy!! Congrats! Celebrations will be in order next time we're in AZ!"

The Bachelorette alums Jordan Kimball, Blake Horstmann, and Garrett Yrigoyen also reached out among others.

Chase revealed he was dating Ellie in May 2020, according to Us Weekly.

"I have a secret and I want to share it with you all... Something that this girl right [here] taught me, and she might not even know it," Chase shared on Instagram in July 2020.

"I have finally cracked the code to the best relationship that I've ever had... And it's one five-letter word... TRUST. I have never trusted someone as much as I trust [Ellie]."

"More than that," he continued at the time, "I have never trusted myself with someone as much as I trust myself with her. It might sound simple, but find someone you can experience true trust with. Only then everything else will fall into place!"

The couple purchased their first home together in late 2021.

"Our own little piece of sky!" Chase captioned a September 2021 photo of their Phoenix, Arizona, home.

"Can't wait to rock this new chapter with you and that new hair @elliefwhite. Maybe we'll paint the house to match those beautiful eyes."

Chase finished The Bachelorette's twelfth season in third place in 2016 behind runner-up Robby Hayes and winner Jordan Rodgers.

When Chase failed to win JoJo's heart, he appeared on MTV's The Challenge and also looked for love on Ex on the Beach as well as ABC's Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season.

In early 2017, Chase revealed to Us that The Bachelor producers had him on the hook to be the show's Season 21 star but dumped him last-minute for Nick Viall.

"I went through the negotiations, I accepted the offer, I signed the contract," Chase said.

Chase disclosed that producers had really led him on. He claimed to have learned he wouldn't be starring as the Bachelor just one day before ABC announced Nick as the The Bachelor's Season 21 star in August 2016 during an episode of After Paradise.

"I talked to my family friends about being the Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn't the Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick," Chase said.

Chase, however, claimed he was okay with it at the time, and he went on to appear on different reality TV shows.

"It's one of those things where I opened my heart and my mind and my thoughts [to] being the Bachelor, and I was ready to try it, and I was ready to do it," Chase explained.

"And now that I'm not, I'm actually glad. You know? I'm glad that I can find love in a more organic, natural way."

Chase has come a long way since he lived in a bachelor pad with Robby and The Bachelorette alum Jef Holm.

Robby and Chase -- who moved into a "Bachelor bungalow" home in Denver, CO, together after their The Bachelorette stint -- moved into Jef's beach house in Venice Beach, CA, in April 2017.

Jef previously competed on The Bachelorette's eighth season starring Emily Maynard. He won Emily's heart in 2012 and proposed marriage, but the couple eventually called off their engagement.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

