"I have a secret and I want to share it with you all... Something that this girl right [here] taught me, and she might not even know it," Chase shared on Instagram in July 2020.
"I have finally cracked the code to the best relationship that I've ever had... And it's one five-letter word... TRUST. I have never trusted someone as much as I trust [Ellie]."
"More than that," he continued at the time, "I have never trusted myself with someone as much as I trust myself with her. It might sound simple, but find someone you can experience true trust with. Only then everything else will fall into place!"
The couple purchased their first home together in late 2021.
"Our own little piece of sky!" Chase captioned a September 2021 photo of their Phoenix, Arizona, home.
"Can't wait to rock this new chapter with you and that new hair @elliefwhite. Maybe we'll paint the house to match those beautiful eyes."
Chase disclosed that producers had really led him on. He claimed to have learned he wouldn't be starring as the Bachelor just one day before ABC announced Nick as the The Bachelor's Season 21 star in August 2016 during an episode of After Paradise.
"I talked to my family friends about being the Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn't the Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick," Chase said.
Chase, however, claimed he was okay with it at the time, and he went on to appear on different reality TV shows.
"It's one of those things where I opened my heart and my mind and my thoughts [to] being the Bachelor, and I was ready to try it, and I was ready to do it," Chase explained.
"And now that I'm not, I'm actually glad. You know? I'm glad that I can find love in a more organic, natural way."