Chase -- who competed on JoJo Fletcher's The Bachelorette season before appearing on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise -- posted photos of his wife in labor and the couple's newborn.
"And then 3 became 4...," Chase captioned the carousel of family photos.
Chase went on to share that he and Ellie named their son Ryder Rhodes McNary.
Ryder was born weighing 8 pounds and five ounces, and he measured 20.5 inches long.
"Another remarkable, unmedicated delivery by my fearlessly strong wife @elliefwhite," Chase continued in his post.
"We opted to use the birthing tub at the hospital while sharing a head phone with a curated playlist. However, Ellie delivered our 2nd little stud before the tub could even finish filling up."
Chase revealed that Ellie only pushed two-and-a-half times.
"After 2-3 hours of impressive contraction control while on the way in, and she dropped Ryder right into our arms," Chase boasted of his wife.
"My world just grew 100x today and I couldn't feel more prepared, excited, and in love with my family of 4! Stay tuned because the content of my two boys growing up is not something you'll want to miss!"
Chase and Ellie welcomed their first child together, son Cooper Crash, in May 2025, right before Mother's Day.
When Chase failed to win JoJo's heart, he appeared on MTV's The Challenge and also looked for love on Ex on the Beach as well as ABC's Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season.
In early 2017, Chase revealed to Us Weekly that The Bachelor producers had him on the hook to be the show's Season 21 star but dumped him last-minute for Nick Viall.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I went through the negotiations, I accepted the offer, I signed the contract," Chase said.
Chase alleged that producers had led him on. He claimed to have learned he wouldn't be starring as the Bachelor just one day before ABC announced Nick as The Bachelor's Season 21 star in August 2016 during an episode of After Paradise.
"I talked to my family and friends about being the Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn't the Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick," Chase said.
Chase, however, claimed he was okay with it at the time, and he went on to appear on different reality TV shows.
"It's one of those things where I opened my heart and my mind and my thoughts [to] being the Bachelor, and I was ready to try it, and I was ready to do it," Chase explained.
"And now that I'm not, I'm actually glad. You know? I'm glad that I can find love in a more organic, natural way."