Charity -- who accepted Dotun's marriage proposal on The Bachelorette's Season 20 finale in 2023 -- told Rachel Recchia that "wedding planning is in the works" during a recent episode of their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"We are currently figuring out the logistics of our bachelor and bachelorette parties, which is going to be very exciting... I'm just a partier!" Charity said.
"I feel like I haven't been stressed in wedding planning, which I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but for those who don't know, I'm very much a Type C person, so I'm super fixated on details -- but executing them, not my forte, and I get very overwhelmed."
Charity therefore gave a shout out to her wedding planner for "handling" all of that.
"It's honestly been really good. We are in the crunch hours, but I mean, we are getting even more excited. It's kind of hitting me, like, 'Wait, I'm actually getting married.' It's kind of weird!" Charity said with a laugh.
Rachel noted, "It's coming up," and then Charity confirmed she's finalized the destination for her bachelorette party.
"It's somewhere that we filmed before on The Bachelor," Charity teased. "We've been many places, so narrow it down!"
"International, I'm hearing?" Rachel asked.
"Perhaps! Perhaps!" Charity said.
On the topic of their honeymoon, Charity revealed that she'd love to travel to Tanzania.
Charity and Dotun celebrated the three-year anniversary of their engagement earlier this month.
Charity revealed in February that her bridal party is going to be reserved for family only.
She also teased three outfit changes for her wedding: a "timeless and traditional" dress for the ceremony, a "flirty, festive and high-glam" look for the reception, and a cultural outfit change that will make Dotun's Nigerian family proud.
Charity told Rachel during their May 26 podcast episode that she's "getting very angry" because she's struggling to find the perfect reception dress.
"I'm just not falling in love with things, and I'm getting really worried because I don't have a lot of time," Charity admitted.
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"Luckily, my alterations, if I have to do any, are very minimal. I didn't even have to do many alterations on my wedding dress with the length and everything. It's, like, perfect."
But Charity said she wants her reception dress to be incredible -- a "jaws on the ground" type of look.
"And I have to feel that way before anyone else feels that way," Charity clarified. "I'm probably going through a little bit of dress fatigue... so I'm taking a break."
She went on to share, "I just want something very unique -- something very hot and sexy and is not overdone. I feel that's the vibe I'm going for. So everyone say a prayer or two for me, because I'm going to need it!"