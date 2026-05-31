The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson has revealed an update on her wedding planning with fiance Dotun Olubeko.

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Charity -- who accepted Dotun's marriage proposal on The Bachelorette's Season 20 finale in 2023 -- told Rachel Recchia that "wedding planning is in the works" during a recent episode of their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"We are currently figuring out the logistics of our bachelor and bachelorette parties, which is going to be very exciting... I'm just a partier!" Charity said.

"I feel like I haven't been stressed in wedding planning, which I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but for those who don't know, I'm very much a Type C person, so I'm super fixated on details -- but executing them, not my forte, and I get very overwhelmed."

Charity therefore gave a shout out to her wedding planner for "handling" all of that.

"It's honestly been really good. We are in the crunch hours, but I mean, we are getting even more excited. It's kind of hitting me, like, 'Wait, I'm actually getting married.' It's kind of weird!" Charity said with a laugh.

Rachel noted, "It's coming up," and then Charity confirmed she's finalized the destination for her bachelorette party.

"It's somewhere that we filmed before on The Bachelor," Charity teased. "We've been many places, so narrow it down!"

"International, I'm hearing?" Rachel asked.

"Perhaps! Perhaps!" Charity said.

On the topic of their honeymoon, Charity revealed that she'd love to travel to Tanzania.

Charity said she plans to contact The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes for some pointers on how she can observe some wildlife ethically.

"I want a three-week -- almost a month -- honeymoon. I do not care. When I check out, I check out. If I'm off-grid, don't come and look for me. You will not get a response!" Charity quipped.

"I'm enjoying my time with my hubby!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Charity and Dotun celebrated the three-year anniversary of their engagement earlier this month.

Charity revealed in February that her bridal party is going to be reserved for family only.

She also teased three outfit changes for her wedding: a "timeless and traditional" dress for the ceremony, a "flirty, festive and high-glam" look for the reception, and a cultural outfit change that will make Dotun's Nigerian family proud.

Charity told Rachel during their May 26 podcast episode that she's "getting very angry" because she's struggling to find the perfect reception dress.

"I'm just not falling in love with things, and I'm getting really worried because I don't have a lot of time," Charity admitted.

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"Luckily, my alterations, if I have to do any, are very minimal. I didn't even have to do many alterations on my wedding dress with the length and everything. It's, like, perfect."

But Charity said she wants her reception dress to be incredible -- a "jaws on the ground" type of look.

"And I have to feel that way before anyone else feels that way," Charity clarified. "I'm probably going through a little bit of dress fatigue... so I'm taking a break."

She went on to share, "I just want something very unique -- something very hot and sexy and is not overdone. I feel that's the vibe I'm going for. So everyone say a prayer or two for me, because I'm going to need it!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Charity admitted it would be so hard to choose bridesmaids because the entirety of Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season would probably hope to be in her wedding.

In January, Charity confirmed she and Dotun had set their wedding date, although she won't be publicly revealing it.

Charity and Dotun said they got the ball rolling on wedding planning in April 2025 after admittedly putting the process "on pause" in 2024 because they felt overwhelmed.

Charity explained that she and Dotun wanted to take their time with the wedding because they didn't want to get stressed out.

Charity had competed on Zach's The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2023, before she starred on The Bachelorette's 20th season.

She also competed on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season and made the finals.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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