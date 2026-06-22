"People say your wedding is the best day of your life and we can say with the most certainty and love in our hearts that it exceeded every single expectation, it couldn't have been more perfect, meaningful, magnificent and most of all more 'us' a day we will always replay till the end of time," Blake captioned his post.
Hours later, Giannina, 33, uploaded a carousel of images from the couple's wedding at Red Island Castle.
"Together forever," Giannina wrote alongside her post.
Blake and the Love Is Blind star tied the knot in Rovinj, Croatia on Saturday, June 20, Peoplereported.
Blake and Giannina's nuptials ended up being a week-long event.
Giannina -- whose father is Italian and whose mother is half Croatian, according to People -- gushed about how Croatia was the perfect place for her destination wedding because it's "such a gem."
Giannina recalled of her first trip to Croatia, "I felt at home and knew that one day this was where I would get married. To me, Croatia is the love child of Italy and Greece -- the same blue sky waters, sweet crisp wine and food that reminds me of Sunday dinner."
"I wanted to remember the feeling of being here to start off my marriage in bliss and also gift the same experience to our guests," she added.
Giannina said she also wanted her wedding guests "to fall in love with Croatia as much as" she did, knowing it "wouldn't disappoint" anyone.
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Blake and Giannina shared how they wanted to bring a spirit of "wanderlust" to their wedding.
The event therefore kicked off in Venice, Italy, with a welcome party -- which included dinner and dancing -- on Monday, June 15.
"We wanted everyone to feel the whimsy and joy of la dolce vita at some point, so starting off in Venice felt so romantic, and planning that was really fun since it's such an iconic, robust place," Giannina said.
And on Wednesday, June 17, the group took a ferry over to Rovinj, a "relaxed and coastal" location where everyone was afforded free time to explore the town.
The night before Blake and Giannina said, "I do" on Friday, June 19, the bride and groom-to-be hosted a rehearsal at a cliffside cocktail and champagne bar where everyone was asked to wear blue.
Blake and Giannina then exchanged vows on Saturday at the Mauzolej on St. Andrews Island off the coast of Rovinj.
Giannina walked down the aisle to a violin cover of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," and she wore a corset, lace dress with a long train and a veil to match.
Giannina apparently "unexpectedly" found her perfect wedding dress at the first bridal shop she had walked into.
"I went to the Little White Dress in Denver to take a peek right after our engagement and unexpectedly ended up finding my dress that very day," she shared.
"It was the first one I picked out and the last one I tried on, and every time I would try on a dress I would say, 'I wish it was this or that,' unknowingly describing that very dress."
Giannina continued, "So when I put it on, I immediately started shaking and crying, the sun literally parted and shone down on me out of all the stations in the warehouse, and all the moms started nudging each other and nodding at me."
Giannina gushed about how it was "the perfectly divine moment" anyone would want when finding their wedding dress.
Giannina's cousin officiated the ceremony, which included the couple's two-year-old son, Heath, as the ring bearer.
Blake -- who sported a traditional tuxedo -- exchanging handwritten, personal and emotional vows with his bride.
"The mission was to get the other to cry as hard as possible," Blake quipped.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed the reception at Hutterott Castle by the sea. A four-course plated dinner was served with some Croatian delicacies and desserts, followed by a traditional wedding cake.
"Since we're on an island, we wanted seafood to play a part in the experience," Blake told the magazine.
"Croatia's national food is the oyster, and that happens to be one of our absolute favorites, so we clearly had to play into it."
It turned out to be a "banger of a party" that lasted until the early morning hours, according to the couple.
"Blake is a DJ, and we're very used to throwing a party and providing the vibes to the function, so we really wanted it to feel like an elevated banger of a party," Giannina explained.
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Blake added, "In G's culture, there's a moment that's called 'La Hora Loca,' or 'The Crazy Hour,' where it's the second wind of the party, and performers come out and midnight snacks are served. Since we had the venue until 4 a.m., that was something we knew was essential."
The next day, on June 21, everyone had a "recovery boat day."
"Since Croatia has been voted among the top ten beaches in the world, we wanted to make sure we sailed the coast since no one loves a leisure day more than us," Giannina said.
The newlyweds then took off on their honeymoon to Santorini, Greece. They also plan to go on a safari later this year.
"[It was] a celebration of love and serendipity, something we never thought would happen the way it did, but everything magically came together in its own divine timing, just perfectly imperfect," the bride said.
Blake and Giannina had announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 together in November 2023, exactly one year after Blake had asked his then-girlfriend to move in with him in Denver, CO.
Blake and Giannina had to keep their relationship, which began in late 2021, under wraps for a while because they had met on a Paramount+ reality show called All Star Shore, which didn't premiere until June 2022.
"I love the idea of promising ourselves to each other and our happiness. I can't wait to grow our family until our house is full," Blake gushed.
And Giannina -- who is "a child of divorce" -- said she never pictured herself getting married before meeting Blake.
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"Now, I get to do [marriage] with the love of my life and the father of my child," she said.
"It's the biggest commitment I'll ever make apart from being a mom, and I treasure the responsibilities and meaning of being his partner in life on a much deeper level."
Giannina boasted about how Blake is "a man of dignity" who "says what he means and does what he says."
"It's really rare to find that quality in a person, especially when you're looking to build a life together," she noted. "We do absolutely everything together â€” we raise our child, work, exercise, travel."
For his part, Blake praised Giannina for being able to "live in the moment." He said her "super power" is being able to avoid stress while enjoying family time.
The couple said they're excited about the idea of expanding their family and "cherishing each other and remembering not to take life too seriously."
"The only thing that matters is us and our family, and the rest will follow," Giannina concluded.
Prior to falling in love with his now wife, Blake had finished The Bachelorette's fourteenth season starring Becca Kufrin in second place and then failed to find lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise.
Giannina, for her part, had appeared on Love Is Blind in 2020. The show featured her getting engaged to contestant Damian Powers, but during the season finale, Damian admitted at the altar he couldn't go through with the marriage.
The pair chose to stay together and continue dating, but then Giannina announced in August 2021 she and Damian had split.
"I am officially single. Me and Damian haven't been dating for a couple of months now," Giannina told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
As for Blake, his breakup with Becca on The Bachelorette finale in August 2018 was excruciating to watch considering Blake had said he was madly in love with the show's leading lady.
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Blake was admittedly "blindsided" by Becca's decision to get engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in the end.
"I truly thought that if it came down to me proposing, that she wouldn't say no," Blake told ET in 2018. "I thought what we had was real."
Blake added it was "incredibly hard" to get over his heartbreak.
He was romantically interested in Hannah Godwin on the ABC spinoff, but she chose to pursue a relationship with Dylan Barbour instead.
Blake said on Instagram in Summer 2021 that he has no interest in appearing on the franchise again for the sake of his mental health because he believes the franchise "breeds toxicity and emotional abuse."