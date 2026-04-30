Becca recently conducted a Q&A session with fans via Instagram Stories, and she was asked about whether she'd like to have a third baby.
While snuggling her newborn Steven "Stevie" Jon -- who was born on April 5 -- on the couch, Becca confirmed that she and Thomas would like to continue expanding their family.
"When I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know if I want this to be the last time I have a bump or the last time I can feel a little gremlin kicking inside of me,'" Becca said, according to BachelorNation.com.
"And obviously now that Stevie's here, it goes by so fast. I'm like, 'Oh I don't know if I'm ready to have this be my last newborn.'"
Becca went on to explain that she'd eventually like to get pregnant again -- and hopefully with a daughter.
"We really want a girl, so we'll see," Becca teased. "I mean I can't even actually think about that right now."
Becca reportedly crossed her fingers and added, "So obviously we're going to take some time, but I think eventually baby No. 3 might come at some point. We'll see."
The Bachelor alum also revealed that her second baby was always going to be named Stevie after her late father Steve Kufrin, regardless of the newborn's sex.
"Still Stevie. I've always wanted a girl to name Stevie but obviously god had other plans," she noted.
In a Halloween-themed video set to "Season Of the Witch" by Lana Del Rey, Becca, who dressed up like a witch, stirred a "bubbling" cauldron while Thomas and the couple's first-born son, Benson "Benny" Lee Jacobs Kufrin, were sitting beside her.
Thomas and Becca proceed to pull out a strip of sonogram images from the cauldron before sharing a sweet kiss.
During an Instagram Q&A in October 2023, a fan asked Thomas how many children he and Becca would like to have.
"Three-piece chicken combo is what we've been talking about," Thomas said.
"However, if No. 2 is a little girl, we will reconsider our options. If No. 2's a boy, definitely, [we want to have] No. 3 because Daddy needs a little girl so badly."
Becca and Thomas went on to explain how they arrived at Benson's unique and sentimental name.
"Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas's father who sacrifices so much for this country and others," the couple shared at the time.
"And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole. Now we're off to go cry again over how much we love him."
Becca, who met Thomas on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, wrote via Instagram Stories in 2023 how she had conceived her first baby naturally but still had eggs "on ice" in case the couple needed them in the future.
Becca originally appeared as a bachelorette on The Bachelor's 22nd season starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., and the season ended with the pair getting engaged.
However, Arie broke up with Becca for his runner-up, his current wife Lauren Burnham, before The Bachelor season's finale aired on ABC in March 2018.
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Becca was then chosen by ABC to star on The Bachelorette's fourteenth edition later in 2018. Her season ended with an engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the couple ended up splitting a couple of years later in Summer 2020.
Becca then decided to participate in Bachelor in Paradise's 2021 season -- becoming the first formerThe Bachelorettestar to ever do so.
Meanwhile, Thomas had appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette earlier in 2021 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season only a couple of months after he was eliminated from hisThe Bachelorette season.
During Bachelor in Paradise's seventh-season finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas before overnight Fantasy Suite dates because, despite having "an incredible start" to a relationship, she didn't want to leave The Bachelor franchise for the third time with a man unless she knew everything about him, including how he'd face adversity and real-life challenges.
However, the October 2021 finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing they had reunited after the Bachelor in Paradise season finished filming and were "happy and in love."
During subsequent media interviews, Becca revealed she was the one who had tracked down Thomas' phone number and initiated their reunion.
"After we ended things, I think I waited a couple days. I didn't have my phone right away and he didn't have his phone right away, so I think I gave it two days," Becca said during an appearance on the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Becca said she and Thomas met up in San Diego and picked up right where they had left off, and Thomas told Hollywood Life he had no hesitation or reservations about giving Becca another chance.
Becca also boasted about how Thomas was different from her past relationships.
"He is so supportive and he's just funny and quirky in the cutest ways," The Bachelorette alum said.
"Everything about him, I just felt safe with," she continued, "unlike anything I had in the past. I was just like, 'This guy is my guy.'"
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Becca then flipped the traditional script and announced she had proposed marriage to Thomas in May 2022. Thomas eventually popped the question back to Becca in October 2022, doubling down on their commitment to each other and making their engagement even more official.