The gallery concluded with a video taken at Becca's ultrasound appointment showing the fetus' movement on a monitor.
Becca also shared last month how she found out she was pregnant on January 21, 2023.
Becca wrote on Instagram Stories that she conceived naturally but still has eggs "on ice" in case the couple needs them in the future.
Becca originally appeared as a bachelorette on The Bachelor's 22nd season starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., and the season ended with the pair getting engaged.
However, Arie broke up with Becca for his runner-up, his current wife Lauren Burnham, before The Bachelor season's finale aired on ABC in March 2018.
Becca was then chosen by ABC to star on The Bachelorette's fourteenth edition later in 2018. Her season ended with an engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the couple ended up splitting a couple of years later in Summer 2020.
Becca then decided to participate in Bachelor in Paradise's 2021 season -- becoming the first formerThe Bachelorette star to ever do so.
Meanwhile, Thomas had appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette earlier in 2021 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season only a couple of months after he was eliminated from hisThe Bacheloretteseason.
Thomas had been competing for the heart of The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston on the season, however Katie sent him home at the season's third Rose Ceremony after the other bachelors told her they believed he was appearing on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.
During Bachelor in Paradise's seventh-season finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas and crushing his heart before overnight Fantasy Suite dates because, despite having "an incredible start" to a relationship, Becca didn't want to leave The Bachelor franchise for the third time with a man unless she knew everything about him, including how he'd face adversity and real-life challenges.
However, the October 2021 finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing they had reunited after the Bachelor in Paradise season finished filming and were "happy and in love."
During subsequent media interviews, Becca revealed she was the one who tracked down Thomas' phone number and initiated their reunion.
"After we ended things, I think I waited a couple days. I didn't have my phone right away and he didn't have his phone right away, so I think I gave it two days," Becca said during an appearance on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Becca said she and Thomas met up in San Diego and picked up right where they had left off, and Thomas told Hollywood Life he had no hesitation or reservations about giving Becca another chance.
Becca had also boasted about how Thomas was different from her past relationships.
"He is so supportive and he's just funny and quirky in the cutest ways," Becca said.
"Everything about him, I just felt safe with," she continued, "unlike anything I had in the past. I was just like, 'This guy is my guy.'"
Becca then flipped the traditional script and announced she had proposed marriage to Thomas in May 2022, and later Thomas popped the question back to Becca in October, doubling down on their commitment to each other and making their engagement even more official.
Becca confirmed late last year that she and Thomas had begun planning their wedding, but at the time, they still needed to finalize major details such as their venue and wedding date.
"The ultimate dress up! I have the man and now I have the dress. I cannot sing enough praises for the women at @unveiledbridalsf," Becca captioned an Instagram gallery showing her wearing a variety of wedding dresses.
"Thank you for giving me the most magical afternoon ever, these memories will stay with me forever. Couldn't have found the perfect dress without you."
Becca also added a "disclaimer" to her post: "None of these are the actual dress. That's for Tommy's eyes first."