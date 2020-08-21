Becca, who starred on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday of a beautifully-decorated living room and her corgi dog Minno sprawled out on the couch.
"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore," a source told the website at the time.
"Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."
E! News posted a link to the article on its official Instagram page, and Becca commented, "Lol interesting 'source.' I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article."
Becca clearly made an effort not to reveal her current relationship status although she slammed the report.
Garrett's thin blue-line post June 4 on Instagram, which showed solidarity with police forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd and the "Black Lives Matter" movement, seemed to spearhead the couple's demise.
Becca made it known on the June 9 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast she co-hosts with fellow The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay that she does not "align" or "agree with" Garrett's social-media post -- and their differences apparently had a negative impact on their relationship.
About a month later, Becca hinted there was trouble in paradise and she felt like she was "being tested" in life.
"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it," the source told E! News earlier this month, adding that the pair were "living separately."
Not only did Becca and Garrett spend the Fourth of July apart with their respective families, but Garrett also attended a friend's wedding alone on July 18.
Becca then apparently headed to her hometown in Minnesota on June 29 and remained there for weeks.
There appears to be even more evidence that Becca and Garrett, who got engaged in August 2018 during The Bachelorette's Season 14 finale and celebrated two years together in May, are no longer together.
Garrett deleted his "Becca Spills" highlight reel on his Instagram page that featured sweet photos of the couple from over the years following rumors of their split, and Becca reportedly recently posted photos without her engagement ring on.
When Becca promoted the podcast episode on her Instagram account, Garrett voiced praise and support for his fiancee, who admitted she struggled to express herself during her "uncomfortable" and "hard" conversation with Rachel, who clearly disagreed with what Garrett chose to publicly post.
"Love you Becca, it's unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions. It's OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it's how you feel. Don't let people take away how you truly feel," Garrett commented on Becca's post.
"Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you're wonderful. If we can't all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!"
Becca told Rachel on their podcast later that month she was trying to work things out with Garrett despite their obvious differences, but she acknowledged the future of their relationship was uncertain.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know," Becca said on the June 16 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.
"I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
"Becca and I have a friendship, so I will refrain from talking about her relationship out of respect for her, but I think he's a piece of sh-t," Rachel bluntly admitted on a late July episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.
"And I've said to her, 'I will not f-ck with him.' He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn't the first time he's had problematic behavior."
Rachel continued, "When he was on [The Bachelorette] season, he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic -- calling the Parkland students 'child actors.' It was a lot."
Garrett came under fire in 2018 as Becca's The Bachelorette season was airing on ABC for his taste in offensive, controversial and politically-extreme Instagram memes involving undocumented immigrants, Parkland shooting survivors and more.
In late May 2018, Garrett issued a public apology, saying he never knew "the power" behind "a mindless double tap on Instagram," referring to how he had liked insensitive content.
During Garrett's first scandal in 2018, Becca -- who wasn't aware of Garrett's social-media behavior while her The Bachelorette season was filming -- also tried to defend Garrett when news his behavior surfaced while the season was airing.
"I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone," Becca told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," Becca continued.
"I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions."