"But who had more fun?" Becca captioned a couple photos from the gathering.
Rumors have swirled for two months that Becca and Garrett's relationship has come to an end, but neither individual has confirmed or denied their split. However, Becca seemingly moved out of the place she shared with Garrett in Carlsbad, CA, and has settled into a new home.
Last week, Becca posted a video on her Instagram Stories of a beautifully-decorated living room and her corgi dog sprawled out on the couch.
Becca also posted apparent evidence she had moved -- and isn't staying with a friend or vacationing in an AirBnB -- because she shared images of bubble wrap and a giant empty cardboard box filled with packing peanuts.
"One of my worst nightmares," Becca wrote alongside the picture.
"Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."
Becca, however, commented on all the gossip when E! News posted a link to the article on its official Instagram page, and Becca commented, "Lol interesting 'source.' I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article."
Becca clearly made an effort not to reveal her current relationship status although she slammed the report.
Garrett posting a thin blue line June 4 on Instagram, which showed solidarity with police forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd and the "Black Lives Matter" movement, seemed to spearhead the couple's demise.
Becca made it known on the June 9 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast she co-hosts with fellow The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay that she does not "align" or "agree with" Garrett's social-media post -- and their differences apparently had a negative impact on their relationship.
About a month later, Becca hinted there was trouble in paradise and she felt like she was "being tested" in life.
In addition, Garrett deleted his "Becca Spills" highlight reel on his Instagram page that featured sweet photos of the couple from over the years following rumors of their split, and Becca has reportedly posted photos without her engagement ring on.
Becca and Garrett got engaged in August 2018 during The Bachelorette's Season 14 finale and celebrated two years together in May.
"Garrett is my fiance and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Becca reportedly said on the June 9 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
"I don't think he meant it in a malicious way...I do think it was tone deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."
When Becca promoted the podcast episode on her Instagram account, Garrett voiced praise and support for his fiancee, who admitted she struggled to express herself during her "uncomfortable" and "hard" conversation with Rachel, who clearly disagreed with what Garrett chose to publicly post.
"Love you Becca, it's unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions. It's OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it's how you feel. Don't let people take away how you truly feel," Garrett commented on Becca's post.
"Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you're wonderful. If we can't all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!"
Becca told Rachel on their podcast later that month she was trying to work things out with Garrett despite their obvious differences, but she acknowledged the future of their relationship was uncertain.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know," Becca said on the June 16 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.
"I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
"Becca and I have a friendship, so I will refrain from talking about her relationship out of respect for her, but I think he's a piece of sh-t," Rachel bluntly admitted on a late July episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.
"And I've said to her, 'I will not f-ck with him.' He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn't the first time he's had problematic behavior."
Rachel continued, "When he was on [The Bachelorette] season, he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic -- calling the Parkland students 'child actors.' It was a lot."
Garrett came under fire in 2018 as Becca's The Bachelorette season was airing on ABC for his taste in offensive, controversial and politically-extreme Instagram memes involving undocumented immigrants, Parkland shooting survivors and more.
In late May 2018, Garrett issued a public apology, saying he never knew "the power" behind "a mindless double tap on Instagram," referring to how he had liked insensitive content.
During Garrett's first scandal in 2018, Becca -- who wasn't aware of Garrett's social-media behavior while her The Bachelorette season was filming -- also tried to defend Garrett when news his behavior surfaced while the season was airing.
"I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone," Becca told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap."
"I can't speak to that because that's just not me," she continued. "I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions."