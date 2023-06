Becca Kufrin / Instagram

alum Becca Kufrin has announced she will not be returning to the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast as a co-host.A new "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast episode hasn't been released since March 28, when Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar were interviewed about their time on The Bachelor's 27th season, prompting speculation that show has been canceled altogether.Becca, 33, addressed speculation regarding her job via Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 25."I've actually received quite a bit of DMs regarding 'Happy Hour.' It's obviously been a while since there's been any recordings or since I've even talked about it," said Becca, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021, according to Us Weekly.Becca, who is pregnant with her and fiance Thomas Jacobs ' first child, continued, "It's just time for some different things, but I will be forever so grateful and thankful for all of the fans and listeners out there."Becca, however, didn't explain why the podcast has only posted repetitive "Look Back" episodes recently.Becca chose not to reveal whether "Bachelor Happy Hour," which had also been co-hosted by 's Season 18 star Michelle Young , will have new hosts -- or whether it will be back at all.Ahead of 's Season 20 premiere starring Charity Lawson , Becca noted, "I worked on 'Happy Hour' for three plus years -- through COVID, through some crazy life transitions and big moves and touring. It got me through all for that.""I couldn't have done it without all of you incredible listeners," she added, "so thank you for tuning in and standing by me and for all of the support throughout the years. It means the world."Warner Bros. launched "Bachelor Happy Hour" with former stars Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky in July 2019.After Ali, who starred on 's sixth season, left the podcast later that year, Becca took over and co-hosted the podcast with 's Season 13 star.Rachel later departed the podcast in 2021, enabling Michelle to become Becca's co-host.Other podcasts stemming from The Bachelor franchise include Joe Amabile 's "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" and Kaitlyn Bristowe 's "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe ." The Bachelor's Season 21 star Nick Viall also hosts "The Viall Files" podcast."Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" released their final episode late last year. The podcast was co-hosted by Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo Becca and Thomas, who met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, announced they're having a baby in late April.Becca then revealed she's pregnant with a baby boy -- a "LITTLE TOMMY" -- in early May.Becca originally appeared as a bachelorette on The Bachelor's 22nd season starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. , and the season ended with the pair getting engaged.However, Arie broke up with Becca for his runner-up, his current wife Lauren Burnham , before The Bachelor season's finale aired on ABC in March 2018.Becca was then chosen by ABC to star on 's fourteenth edition later in 2018. Her season ended with an engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen , but the couple ended up splitting a couple of years later in Summer 2020.Becca then decided to participate in Bachelor in Paradise's 2021 season -- becoming the first former star to ever do so. She fell for Thomas on the show but dumped him in Paradise. The pair later reunited and reconciled in the real world.Becca then announced she had proposed marriage to Thomas in May 2022. Thomas subsequently popped the question back to Becca in October of last year, doubling down on their commitment to each other and making their engagement even more official.Becca and Thomas are currently planning their wedding , but the bride-to-be previously shared with E! News that their nuptials won't be televised "At least the vows and the ceremony I would want to keep more intimate and have that just be between us and our families. The party, if that were to be on TV, I wouldn't say no," Becca said.Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group