Becca posted a video of herself snuggling with Garret and their dog in bed and wrote, "According to social media, [Garrett] and I broke up because he was gone fishing over the weekend."
Garrett documented his fishing trip on his own Instagram account and reposted Becca's Instagram Story on Monday. He added Diddy's song "Hello Good Morning" to his post.
Breakup speculation hasn't swirled for long because just last week, Becca captioned a photo of the couple fishing on a bridge, "It's ofishal -- he's the catch of my life."
And fans probably didn't notice that just two days ago, Garrett commented on one of Becca's Instagram pictures playfully saying he wanted "photo cred."
The picture featured Becca snuggling with their dog on the couch as she was reading the book A Good Marriage.
Becca and Garrett got engaged during the Season 14 finale of The Bachelorette that aired in 2018.
Last month, Becca celebrated the two-year anniversary of her engagement to Garrett although his The Bachelorette marriage proposal didn't air on television until August 2018.
"Hey [Garrett], remember when you opened the ring box backwards? That's when I knew I was in for the time of my life," Becca gushed May 11 on Instagram. "Two years down, hopefully 68 more to go.ï¸ I love you G."
"I think it's just bringing us together in a different way," Becca said.
"This is something that no one I think could have planned or expected and so we're just adapting in a new way, which is really interesting. In a lifetime, you live with a partner and you never think you're going to be locked inside with them 24/7, so it's us learning to compromise and give each other space when we need it."
"I can't even sugarcoat it," she added.
"We're definitely, there are moments where we kind of snap at each other, but surprisingly, it hasn't been as much. He has been keeping me laughing so much."
In December 2019, Becca revealed she's ready to tie the knot with Garrett but hadn't been pushing to set a wedding date so that Garrett wouldn't feel rushed or uneasy about becoming a husband again.
"He was previously married and divorced, so I never want him to feel rushed or pressured into anything," Becca told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
"I'm fine with where we're at. I'm kind of just waiting for him to be like, 'Okay, let's do this now.'"
Becca from Minnesota and Garrett from Nevada have just been taking things day by day in their relationship. After getting engaged it took the couple a while to decide to put down roots in San Diego, CA, and then they got a dog together.