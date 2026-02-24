Ashley, who starred on The Bachelorette's seventh season in 2011, got to meet Taylor when they joined over a dozen former Bachelorettes for a reunion special that will air on ABC prior to the premiere of Taylor's new season in March.
Ashley opened up to Rachel Recchia and her temporary co-host Joan Vassos about how she thought Taylor "had a great energy" during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"She seemed like she had this modesty to her," Ashley, 41, said of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31.
"I didn't feel like she was like, 'Here I am! I've been on reality TV, and I'm the bomb!' I felt like she was really humble and genuine, and that's what I like most about people."
Ashley said she could also tell that Taylor has "natural empathy in her heart."
"That's what I felt when I met her... I think she will manage it properly because of her innate empathy," Ashley continued. "My read on her is that she has a heart."
Ashley acknowledged how Taylor has "been through a lot" in life, at least from what she's heard.
"So she's coming in with a lot of life experience. She's coming in from a different place than most Bachelorettes come in, because she has kids... that changes everything, and she's already been through some dramatic scandals," Ashley explained.
Taylor has three children with two "baby daddies" -- ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and ex-husband Tate Paul -- and revealed in 2022 that she and Tate participated in "soft swinging" with their #MomTok friend group.
Taylor, however, said she broke the rules of her soft-swinging arrangement with Tate by having a sexual relationship with someone else. It therefore led to their divorce, which was finalized in August 2022.
"So I feel like she's coming in with a fresh perspective and maybe a different priority. I don't know. I just feel like she's coming in differently," Ashley shared.
Ashley said she doesn't think Taylor is simply going to pick the hottest guy in her The Bachelorette cast.
"She's coming from a place with really good perspective," Ashley added.
Ashley admitted, however, she was initially "surprised" when ABC cast her as The Bachelorette's next lead.
"I'm surprised that they did bring her in because I thought it was always going to stay in the family," Ashley said, referring to how The Bachelorette stars typically competed on The Bachelor first.
"But I also think, sometimes, you've got to shake things up, right?! You've got to shake things up and try new things and see what sticks. And I also think, listen, I'm all about everyone makes mistakes and we learn as we go. But I think everybody deserves a second chance."
Ashley said everyone has something they regret or are ashamed of.
"If we all reflect back on our lives, we can pick something out, like, 'Sh-t, I shouldn't have done that,'" Ashley explained, adding, "We all have something, and hers was just televised and everybody knows about it."
She added, "So I think it's a good thing to bring her [in] and give her a second chance! No one is perfect. I'm excited about it!"
Ashley said the bachelors may even be more real because they knew about some of Taylor's mistakes going into filming.
"I think sometimes when we see the Bachelorette, we think, 'Oh my gosh, she is a perfect little angel. So pretty every day!' I think it's good to have someone flawed... When you see someone's flaws, you immediately feel closer to them," Ashley reasoned.
Ashley insisted "it's okay to not be perfect," and she concluded, "I think that's a great message... and I think it's setting a great example for honesty in relationships."
The pair got married in December 2012 in a ceremony that was also televised, and then Ashley gave birth to Fordham in September 2014 followed by Essex Reese in November 2016.
But Ashley and J.P. announced in October 2020 they had decided to split up and go their "separate ways" after nearly eight years of marriage.
J.P. wrote on Instagram at the time that he and Ashley had done "absolutely everything" to save their relationship.
J.P. filed for divorce in Florida in July 2021, according to court records obtained by E! News.
J.P. previously told the website there was "no fighting" with Ashley as they proceeded with a divorce and they intended to remain "friendly" in order to co-parent their two children.
"It's 100% Perfectly ok to NOT have all the answers, to NOT know what the future holds, to be afraid, to have anxiety, to feel uneasy about anything and everything," J.P. wrote on Instagram in August 2021 shortly after filing for divorce.
Following their split, Ashley admitted in 2021 that "marriage complicates things" and so she may not tie the knot again. Ashley said she'd "rather just love someone and choose to be with them."
Ashley explained that she and J.P. had broken up in part because they "see the cup differently."
"I lost a huge part of what I loved about myself towards the end of my marriage," Ashley said. "I feel like myself again. Don't have an explanation for it tho."
Ashley originally appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelor starring Brad Womack.
In 2017, Ashley and J.P. also appeared on Season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.
During their Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars appearance, Ashley voiced her frustration with J.P.'s "tunnel vision with work" while J.P. found Ashley's inability to put him first "reprehensible."
In addition, Ashley and J.P. were shown disagreeing on how they wanted to approach parenting.