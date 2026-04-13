"I made the decision [to leave him] because I care about myself and my health a lot, especially for the kids. My longevity and to be there for my kids," Ashley explained on the podcast.
Ashley pointed out how being "in an unhealthy relationship" is "not great" for the kids either.
Diving more into that epiphany Ashley had about needing to end her marriage to J.P. for self-preservation, Ashley teased, "Without sharing too many details, there was one moment -- something that happened -- where [it clicked], like, 'Yup, this is it. There's no turning back from this. This is it for me.'"
Ashley said the incident happened when she and J.P. were trying to fix their problems with therapy via Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ashley claimed that once the computer closed, J.P. "was a different person" and they had "a different dynamic."
The Bachelor alum recalled, "Something happened and it didn't work. I won't share that because it's a little too personal. With J.P., [there was] a moment, a conversation."
"Yes, I would [do it again]!" Ashley enthusiastically told Rachel Recchia and her temporary co-host Joan Vassos during a February appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
If Ashley does come back to star on a future The Bachelorette season -- which would be a whopping 15 years or more after she starred on Season 7 in 2011 -- she said she certainly won't be bringing insecurity with her.
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"I was young and inexperienced [the first time], so if I were to bring something back, it would be woman power!" Ashley explained.
"I feel empowered and much more secure in myself. I feel there were so many moments of insecurity that I just don't feel anymore."