In addition to Andrew, The Bachelorette fans have also been swooning over single-dad Michael Allio, and it appears Bachelor Nation is rooting for one of the two men to become the next Bachelor -- even Katie.
"Those are going to be my Top 2 picks, if I had any say, which I don't," Katie recently told Access of Andrew and Michael. "But they'd both be amazing Bachelors."
Katie denied Andrew a rose at the Rose Ceremony preceding hometown dates, but the fifth-place finisher returned the next morning to talk to Katie and hopefully end their relationship on a good note.
Katie already didn't feel confident in her decision to let Andrew go, and then, on his way out of her hotel room, he left her a sweet card that read, "If you change your mind... I'll be waiting."
Katie did in fact change her mind, and so she proceeded to chase after Andrew and ask him through tears if he'd like to stay on the show longer.
Andrew, however, rejected Katie's invitation and voluntarily departed since he already felt behind Katie's pack of bachelors and didn't want to go through another breakup and heartbreak on the show.
While Andrew apparently isn't jumping at the opportunity to be the next Bachelor, neither is Michael.
While Andrew has yet to publicly announce whether he'd be open to starring as the next Bachelor, Michael told People that he's definitely "not sold on the idea."
"I literally just got my heart broken on TV," Michael explained, "so I am trying to mend those wings. And I have to think about what it would be like to get engaged in and introduce someone to my son in such a quick timeframe. And I'm not sold on the idea!"
Regardless of whether Andrew is chosen to be The Bachelor for 2022, he wrote in a July 20 Instagram post how he was so thankful to have competed on Katie's season.
"Thankful to be able to put smiles on faces and share a variety of different feels to you all. I've never claimed to be a perfect man nor do i expect to win everyone's approval. I only seek to touch the hearts of few with my life experiences and joyful love," Andrew wrote.
"What you saw is 1000% ME. Maybe minus some of the tears.. they put something in the water there in NM. I hope i represented my momma along with family and friends well and hope i continued to improve the way black men on this show are viewed."
Andrew also thanked Katie for "reassuring" his "belief in love."
"Your strength as a woman set the tone for 30 men to be open and vulnerable something not easily done for men. And for that it brought the guys in the house closer and some to being really good friends of mine," Andrew continued in his post.
"You and I shared many real conversations coupled with real romance that sparked discussions in living rooms and left some smitten over our connection. So lastly (British voice) Hello love, i am truly thankful for you allowing me to experience your type of love."