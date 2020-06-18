Andi, who starred on Season 10 of The Bachelorette, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared with her followers, "With a mix of emotions I say, 'Farewell NYC!' The time has come to say goodbye and trust the magic of new beginnings."
"5 years ago, I left my home, packed two suitcases and bought a one-way ticket to NYC. Having no clue what to expect, I will never forget walking off the plane, smelling that New York air and smiling with excitement about what awaited me," Andi continued.
"Today, I do the same. Leaving what was my home, two suitcases in tow and with another one-way ticket, this time headed west. And though once again, I find myself uncertain of what lies ahead, I also look forward to smelling that California air and smiling with that same excitement."
While Andi apparently desires a warmer climate or change of pace, she will always have a place for New York in her heart.
"NYC, I love you. I will forever be indebted to you and your magical city. You gave me shelter from my own storm. You breathed life back into me," Andi added in her post.
"You were the setting for so many incredible milestones. My rock, my roll, my place of reinvention. An incredible chapter of my life. Now, I turn the page and know ... that the rest is still unwritten."
When Andi appeared on The Bachelor's 18th season starring Juan Pablo Galavis followed by The Bachelorette, she was living in Atlanta, GA, where she previously worked as an assistant district attorney.
"I was disgusted with myself for what I put up with. I was a strong, independent woman and I allowed [Josh] to be [emotionally abusive]. Now, I know I don't want someone jealous or controlling. I know what won't make me happy in [the future]," Andi told People in 2016.
"We all have red flags in our relationships that we don't see. Looking back and seeing those red flags was very cathartic for me. I realized our relationship wasn't the highlight of my life like I thought it was. So I took it off the pedestal and realized all was not lost."
Josh went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's third season in Summer 2016 and ended up getting engaged to single mom, Amanda Stanton, who later voiced similar unflattering comments about Josh after their December 2016 breakup.
Amanda told E! News in 2017 that Josh had a bad temper and was "extremely controlling." For instance, he allegedly never liked it when she partied or hung out with her girlfriends.