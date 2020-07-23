The Bachelorette Season 6 star Ali Fedotowsky has revealed she just suffered a miscarriage.

Ali shares daughter Molly Sullivan, 4, and son Riley Doran, 2, with husband Kevin Manno, but she took to Instagram on Tuesday to share heartbreaking news with her followers that she has lost her third child.

"I am 1 in 4. I don't really know what to say here," Ali, 35, captioned a pair of photos.

In addition to a picture of pink roses, Ali also shared an image that reads, "Sending love to those who have suffered."

The latter image featured six hearts representing pregnancy loss, stillbirth, infancy loss, failed IVF, infertility, and finally miscarriage.

Ali continued in her lengthy post, "I'm sitting in my car, using talk to text & I'm just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I'm at the OBGYN right now for a follow up)."

"I'm not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don't feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could've been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it's sad," she explained.

"I want to share this because I think it's important. I'm so uplifted and encouraged by the way I'm seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad - the smiles & the tears."

After including a red-heart emoji in her message to fans, Ali went on to write, "It's such a long story of how it all happened. I'm not ready to fully talk about it and I honestly don't know if I ever will be. (CONTENT WARNING - this may be difficult to read. Especially for those who have experienced a pregnancy loss)."

"It happened early one morning when I had intense cramping," Ali recalled. "I passed the gestational sac - which was the size of a plum - in my bedroom. I was in complete shock when it happened. I sat and stared at it for hours - not able to fully comprehend what happened."

"And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating," she added. "Actually, being completely exhausted for weeks was one of the first signs that I was pregnant."

Ali explained her post is an attempt to connect with the women who have also experienced pregnancy loss.

"Know that I see you & feel you. We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who's had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years," Ali explained.

"But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you're going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid - whatever they may be. With love, Ali #miscarriage."

Comments of love, support and condolences poured in from fans and Bachelor Nation, including Season 9 The Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock, who wrote, "I'm so sorry Ali. Thank you for sharing."

According to her Instagram Stories, Ali waited several weeks before uploading her post about her miscarriage, saying in a video she "needed some time to grieve the loss" and "wasn't ready to share it" with people for a while.

"But I am so much better now and am enjoying my family," Ali said on Tuesday, adding that it was a beautiful day and she was feeling pain-free after another doctor appointment.

Ali and Kevin got engaged in early September 2015 after the couple had been dating for a little over two years.

Ali and Kevin welcomed Molly in July 2016 and then tied the knot in March 2017. Ali gave birth to Riley in May 2018.

Her season of The Bachelorette aired in 2010 and ended with the blonde beauty getting engaged to Roberto Martinez in the Season 6 finale; however, the pair split in November 2011.

Ali first appeared on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor before handing out roses herself.

"Can you imagine how different my life would be if I had ended up with the person I chose on the Bachelorette?! It's surreal to think about," Ali captioned two photos of her kids on Instagram in March.

"I wouldn't have these two munchkins in my life (or my amazing husband) who are my entire world!... Everything will work out just the way it is supposed to be. Because there's no doubt in my mind that I was supposed to be Molly and Riley's mom (and Kevin's wife!)"

The Bachelorette's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley has reportedly begun production, as Clare was spotted filming at La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, in Palm Springs, CA, last week.

ABC already announced Clare's potential cast of 42 bachelors and confirmed the show will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall.

A premiere for The Bachelorette's new season, however, has yet to be announced.

