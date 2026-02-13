The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky has opened up about how she's maintained her youthful appearance. Ali recently took to Instagram Stories and dished about the cosmetic work she's had done during a Q&A session with fans. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) When asked if she's had any Botox or facial plastic surgery done, Ali replied, "Yes, I get Botox. I get it in my forehead and around my eyes." Ali also revealed she's had Botox above her upper lip. "It's called a 'lip flip' where it makes your lip look more full by flipping it out and makes your smile less gummy," Ali explained. "It's all super easy, but I will say the lip flip is by far the most painful." But The Bachelor alum clarified that she hasn't undergone any serious surgeries. "No, I haven't had plastic surgery on my face," Ali confirmed. "I have thought about it. But I'm too nervous about it. Although one day, I might do an upper bleph (upper eyelid skin removal). But not anytime soon." Ali will be joining over a dozen fellow former The Bachelorette stars for a big televised reunion prior to the premiere of the show's 22nd season starring Taylor Frankie Paul. ABC announced earlier this month The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a special preview of Taylor's season, will air immediately following The Oscars broadcast on Sunday, March 15. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) "[The Bachelorettes will] share juicy behind-the-scenes stories, and offer heartfelt advice to the franchise's newest leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul," ABC teased of the special. While Taylor will be looking for true love on the ABC reality dating series, Ali has already found it. Ali and Kevin Manno welcomed their first child, daughter Riley, in July 2016. The pair then got married in a romantic beachside Los Angeles wedding in March 2017. Ali announced her second pregnancy in November 2017, and son Riley was born in May 2018. Ali and her family moved back to Southern California from Nashville, TN, in mid-2025. Ali found fame when she competed on -- and ultimately quit for the sake of her then-career at Facebook -- Season 14 of The Bachelor starring Jake Pavelka. She then starred on Season 6 of The Bachelorette in 2010 on ABC. Ali got engaged to Roberto Martinez during her The Bachelorette season finale, but they later split. The Bachelorette alum's latest reality TV stint was on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She was forced to leave during a January 2025 episode due to a hand injury. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) At the time, there was a lot of speculation around her body transformation. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!