The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky has announced a big life change for her family.

Ali took to Instagram on June 3 to reveal that her family is moving again.

Ali, her husband Kevin Manno, and their two kids -- Molly, who turns 9 this July, and Riley, 7 -- have been based in Nashville, TN, since 2021 after previously living in Los Angeles, CA.

Alongside a fun family video, Ali wrote on social media, "BIG NEWS for our family!!! We sold our house!!!! We're not 100% sure where we are going yet but we're excited for this new chapter nonetheless! More to come soon..."

In the video, which was set to "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" by Daryl Hall and John Oates, Molly and Riley are dancing and doing cartwheels on the steps of their front door.

The family's dog then walks into the frame with a "sold" sign hanging around its neck.

The dog's successful delivery of the sign results in cheers and high-fives.

Ali received a lot of support and congratulatory messages from members of Bachelor Nation, including Molly Mesnick and Tenley Molzahn.

But some of Ali's followers seemed confused and disappointed by the news.

When a fan asked why Ali is moving since her house is gorgeous, Ali replied, "If there's one thing I've learned in life having beautiful things doesn't make you happy. Experiences, people, and health to do!"

One person criticized Ali's decision and commented, "Sold your house with no idea where to go or a place to stay?"

Ali responded by writing, "I didn't say we had no idea. I said we're not 100% sure. We have a very good idea. We just can't say we're 100% sure until we buy another house."

A third Instagram user mentioned how Ali seemed to think her home -- which is now sold -- was her dream house.

"We LOVE our house (former house now!)," Ali clarified. "But it was time for the next chapter."

Ali added in a separate comment, "We love this house so much and we will definitely miss it. But a house definitely doesn't make a home. Home is where we're together."

The Bachelorette alum also gushed about how life is too short "to do anything other than what makes you super happy."

Ali found fame when she competed on -- and ultimately quit for the sake of her then-career at Facebook -- Season 14 of The Bachelor starring Jake Pavelka. She then starred on Season 6 of The Bachelorette in 2010 on ABC.

Ali got engaged to Roberto Martinez during her The Bachelorette season finale, but they later split.

Ali and Kevin welcomed their first child in July 2016 and then got married in a romantic beachside Los Angeles wedding in March 2017.

Ali announced her second pregnancy in November 2017, and Riley was born in May 2018.

The Bachelorette alum recently appeared on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She was forced to leave during a January 2025 episode due to a hand injury.

