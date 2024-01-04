The Bachelorette alum Adam Gottschalk has defended Bryan Abasolo amid his divorce from Rachel Lindsay, many years after Rachel and Adam's wife, Raven Gates, had a falling out.

"Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show," Adam, 33, wrote in a since-deleted comment on E! News' Instagram account on Wednesday, January 3, according to Us Weekly.

"He moved his entire chiro practice across the country, sold his Miami home, left his family and friends to put all he could into a relationship."

Adam was commenting on a clip from Rachel's friend Justin Sylvester's January 3 interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna in which Justin had revealed that Rachel is coping from her split with Bryan by "taking it day by day."

Justin added on Wednesday, "I talked to her this morning. She's just trying to pick up the pieces. She's in survival mode."

Bryan announced his decision to file for divorce from Rachel after six years together and four years of marriage on Tuesday, January 2 by posting an Instagram statement.

Rachel has yet to publicly comment on her divorce from the chiropractor, but she noticeably dropped Bryan's surname from her Instagram bio.

Adam continued in his comment,"Rachel has said in multiple interviews that she quit being a lawyer and started doing entertainment reporting [and Bryan] is a workaholic putting in 12hr+ days while trying to survive in high rent post covid California business environment."

"Doing that at 38 or something now he's in his mid 40s is ROUGH," he concluded.

Adam and Bryan both appeared on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season, when they competed against each other to win Rachel's heart in 2017.

Rachel eliminated Adam during Week 7 of the competition, and she ended up choosing Bryan as her winner. During The Bachelorette's season finale, Bryan proposed marriage and Rachel said "yes."

Adam eventually fell in love with Raven Gates on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, and they're now married with two children, Gates and Max.

Both Raven and Rachel had appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2017. Raven finished as Nick's runner-up, while Rachel placed third on the season.

The women became besties during filming, but they had a falling out after the show wrapped airing. Rachel confirmed she was "not at all" friends anymore with Raven -- and they "never will be" again in 2019.

"I can't say [what happened]. I promised I wouldn't say," Rachel said during an October 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore, and I never will be [again]."

One month later, Raven addressed her rift with Rachel.

"I'm just as shocked as everybody else and I wish I had answers, but I don't and I don't think I ever will," Raven said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in November 2019.

Raven then added, "I have never done her wrong."

But many people suspected Raven was well aware of what had caused the fallout since Rachel supposedly promised her former friend she'd never spill the details.

Raven admitted the feud really upset her, but she apparently felt helpless when it came to mending fences.

"I have been really saddened by the whole thing just because I really loved her," Raven told Kaitlyn at the time.

"I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is, and I'm not going to say anything bad about her because that's not in my heart or my spirit. But I wish her nothing but the best."

Nick claimed that Raven often talked about other people behind their backs during an October 2019 appearance on Rachel's former "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Not only did Nick say Raven was "full of sh-t," but he also said she pretended to be someone she's not.

"I think sometimes the character she portrays herself to be on the TV show and on Instagram is totally full of sh-t and lying and bullsh-t," Nick said on the podcast.

"And I think she talks sh-t about people, all the time! And I think that's totally fine. But I don't like how sometimes people pretend to not be a certain way."

Nick recalled on Rachel's podcast how Raven allegedly "totally talked sh-t" about his ex-fiancee and The Bachelor 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi "for like a good 30 minutes in the Fantasy Suite."

When Rachel was selected to star on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season after Nick's season, however, Raven seemed ecstatic for her pal once the official announcement was made in 2017.

"My day one, my soul friend, my person!!" Raven captioned a photo of the two women, congratulating Rachel on becoming the franchise's first-ever Black star.

"To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE."

But Raven wasn't the only person who had an issue with Rachel at the time.

Shortly after Rachel revealed she and Raven were no longer on good terms, The Bachelor's Season 23 star Colton Underwood quipped, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?"

Colton apparently believed that Rachel "ran her mouth" to his The Bachelor 23 winner, Cassie Randolph, about him.

Rachel took Colton's slam as an opportunity to invite him on her podcast so they could hash things out and be brutally honest with each other.

