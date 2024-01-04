"Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show," Adam, 33, wrote in a since-deleted comment on E! News' Instagram account on Wednesday, January 3, according toUs Weekly.
Adam was commenting on a clip from Rachel's friend Justin Sylvester's January 3 interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna in which Justin had revealed that Rachel is coping from her split with Bryan by "taking it day by day."
Justin added on Wednesday, "I talked to her this morning. She's just trying to pick up the pieces. She's in survival mode."
Bryan announced his decision to file for divorce from Rachel after six years together and four years of marriage on Tuesday, January 2 by posting an Instagram statement.
Rachel has yet to publicly comment on her divorce from the chiropractor, but she noticeably dropped Bryan's surname from her Instagram bio.
Adam continued in his comment,"Rachel has said in multiple interviews that she quit being a lawyer and started doing entertainment reporting [and Bryan] is a workaholic putting in 12hr+ days while trying to survive in high rent post covid California business environment."
"Doing that at 38 or something now he's in his mid 40s is ROUGH," he concluded.
Adam and Bryan both appeared on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season, when they competed against each other to win Rachel's heart in 2017.
Rachel eliminated Adam during Week 7 of the competition, and she ended up choosing Bryan as her winner. During The Bachelorette's season finale, Bryan proposed marriage and Rachel said "yes."
Adam eventually fell in love with Raven Gates on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, and they're now married with two children, Gates and Max.
The women became besties during filming, but they had a falling out after the show wrapped airing. Rachel confirmed she was "not at all" friends anymore with Raven -- and they "never will be" again in 2019.
"I can't say [what happened]. I promised I wouldn't say," Rachel said during an October 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore, and I never will be [again]."
One month later, Raven addressed her rift with Rachel.