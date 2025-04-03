The Bachelor alum Zoe McGrady has shared whether she thinks Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa's relationship will last in the real world.

"I think him and Juliana are great for each other and they will hopefully have a happy and long relationship," Zoe said during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"I think it makes sense and we are happy for them, but I think the process was just confusing to a lot of us."

"Do you think they will?" the podcast's co-host Joe Amabile asked Zoe. "Do you think Grant and Juliana will make it?"

Zoe hesitated and replied, "I, you know, only know parts of them."

Zoe continued, "I think Grant had a lot of pressure on his shoulders to be the Bachelor. I think maybe he behaved and said things [when] maybe trying to be a different persona than who he really is."

Zoe went on to drop hints about what she apparently believes Grant's intentions were for starring on The Bachelor.

"If [Juliana] is supporting, you know, his desire to do music and, you know, be a little bit more on socials and doing and saying these things, then good for her, girl! And good for them!" Zoe said.

"I hope they last. I love love, and yes, as long as they're genuine with each other, go for it."

Zoe finished Grant's The Bachelor season in third place after his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

Grant then admitted he was in love with -- and completely torn between -- his Final 2 bachelorettes.

Grant acknowledged in a confessional that while Litia was an amazing woman who was definitely ready to be a wife and a mother, Juliana was "more fun."
At the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana, Grant blindsided and dumped Litia Garr in second place and picked Juliana as his winner. Grant then got down on one knee and proposed marriage to Juliana.

Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks by insisting she was The One and they were going to end up together.

But Grant is now moving on from his The Bachelor experience, and he plans to move to the Boston area in the near future to be close to Juliana's big Italian family.

Grant and Juliana have said they're in "no rush" to get married, but they've already envisioned possibly tying the knot in an "intimate" ceremony in Italy when that time comes. 

For Zoe's part, she will be looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season this summer.

"I'm excited to be on Paradise. I thrive in an ocean setting!" Zoe gushed to Joe and his co-host Serena Pitt.

When asked if she has her eyes on any men on Bachelor Nation, Zoe replied, "Not really."

Zoe explained, "I don't watch the show; I was just thrown into this [environment]. But I've done a little research and I'm like, 'Okay, this guy is kind of cute.' But I don't know! No one 100 percent, but there are some cute guys in Bachelor Nation, so we'll see."

Zoe shared, however, that she doesn't want to date a social media influencer.

"I like a man with a job!" Zoe quipped.

Although The Bachelor wasn't a great experience for Zoe, mainly because she butted heads with other bachelorettes and got cyber bullied by fans, Zoe insisted that she's ready for Paradise.

"I do love the people running Paradise, and I now know what Bachelor Nation is like outside of here!" Zoe said with a laugh.

"I also am grateful that I don't have to go in there looking to chase a man [which] brings up my insecurities. I can go in there as a confident woman, and if my person is not there, I don't feel like I have to prove myself to one person."

Zoe therefore noted that she is "excited" to have "more power and autonomy" in the televised dating process.

"I just want my person. I want a husband. I am really excited for that potential, and hopefully this will be my love story," she concluded.

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

