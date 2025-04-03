But Grant is now moving on from his The Bachelor experience, and he plans to move to the Boston area in the near future to be close to Juliana's big Italian family.
Grant and Juliana have said they're in "no rush" to get married, but they've already envisioned possibly tying the knot in an "intimate" ceremony in Italy when that time comes.
For Zoe's part, she will be looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season this summer.
"I'm excited to be on Paradise. I thrive in an ocean setting!" Zoe gushed to Joe and his co-host Serena Pitt.
When asked if she has her eyes on any men on Bachelor Nation, Zoe replied, "Not really."
Zoe explained, "I don't watch the show; I was just thrown into this [environment]. But I've done a little research and I'm like, 'Okay, this guy is kind of cute.' But I don't know! No one 100 percent, but there are some cute guys in Bachelor Nation, so we'll see."
Zoe shared, however, that she doesn't want to date a social media influencer.
"I like a man with a job!" Zoe quipped.
Although The Bachelor wasn't a great experience for Zoe, mainly because she butted heads with other bachelorettes and got cyber bullied by fans, Zoe insisted that she's ready for Paradise.
"I do love the people running Paradise, and I now know what Bachelor Nation is like outside of here!" Zoe said with a laugh.
"I also am grateful that I don't have to go in there looking to chase a man [which] brings up my insecurities. I can go in there as a confident woman, and if my person is not there, I don't feel like I have to prove myself to one person."