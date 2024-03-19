The Bachelor: The Women Tell All featured most of the women from Joey's The Bachelor season reuniting on one stage with host Jesse Palmer for a night of conflict, accusations, and -- ultimately -- apologies and resolution.
Jess said she was just trying to provide context, but Maria asked Jess to provide context that's actually true. Maria asked Jess to be "for real" because she was getting hurt.
"I said, 'Zip it,' but I didn't say, 'Shut up.' That was one time and we talked about this," Maria said.
Jess explained that animosity was "building up" throughout the season because Maria allegedly kept shutting her down. Maria insisted there was nothing she could've done to make Lea, Sydney and Jess happy.
Taylor voiced how Maria was the one being bullied, but Jess pointed out how Maria was not taking any accountability for his mistakes and how she treated people sometimes. Edwina, however, said Maria handled everything "perfectly."
Lexi said it was emotional watching her departure back and it was not easy to quit on Joey because he's such a great guy.
"But I knew it was only fair to myself and to him, at that moment, to leave," Lexi told Jesse.
Lexi said Joey had handled her conversation about battling endometriosis so well.
Men in the past had apparently made Lexi feel like less of a woman or looked at her differently, yet Joey was "so sweet" and said, "I want to have some type of a toolkit with me so that you're flaring or in pain, I could have something on me to help you."
Lexi said thousands of people have reached out to her, telling her that her health crisis had resonated with them and made them feel seen and less alone. Lexi said she's very grateful for the opportunity to have touched lives.
Lexi also said she's ready to meet her person but Joey had set the bar "extremely high" for what she's looking for in her next relationship.
Jenn admits Joey totally crushed her
Jenn said it was hard to see how good things were with Joey considering she didn't end up with him. Jenn had apparently put her heart on the line for the first time in a long time.
Jenn claimed she and Joey were so aligned with everything they want out of life, including their values and view of marriage.
"Just seeing my heart get crushed is really heartbreaking. It's emotional [reliving it]," Jenn shared with Jesse.
Jenn said she would have loved for Joey to meet her mother, who got to watch Jenn grow into her own on The Bachelor. Jenn said her mother finally views her like an adult and it's been monumental for their relationship.
Jenn's mother had moved from Vietnam to give her kids a better life, and once Jenn's father left, Jenn said she never complained or showed signs of a struggle.
Jenn said that after appearing on The Bachelor, she and her brother finally talked about their father for the first time and they grew closer because of that. Jenn also had cousins reach out to her, showing their support and love.
When asked what's next for her, Jenn said, "I'm on the track to finding love, I think. I just have a renewed sense of hope. I'm just really excited, and I feel, more than ever, ready to find my person. I know what I deserve. I want an undeniably ruthless love, and I deserve 110 percent of it to be reciprocated."
Maria sits in the hot seat
Jesse called Maria "a lightning rod," and Maria noted that's fair to say because drama seemed to follow her everywhere she went in the house.
Maria said it was sad watching Joey dump her because their connection was undeniable; however, she expressed how everything happens for a reason and it was nice for her family to watch her fall in love with Joey on the show.
"I think everything happens for a reason... but it was so obvious that I was into him. It was kind of like a friend that you want to make out with, you know?" Maria shared.
"It was easy. That's what it was. It was like I've known him for a lot longer than I did."
Maria recalled falling for Joey during their one-on-one date in Montreal, when she determined that she was "all in" with The Bachelor star. Maria said her worries dissipated for moment, although her confidence didn't last long.
When asked to reveal her dad's reaction to her breakup with Joey, Maria joked, "Joey has a hit out on him currently. He should probably sleep with one eye open. No, I'm just joking!"
Jesse then asked Maria why Sydney had such a negative impression of her, and Maria responded, "I really don't know why. I tried to talk to her about what it is I'm doing that's pushing her off the edge... I really didn't understand and I don't understand it."
Sydney and Lea apologize to Maria
Sydney announced how Maria had definitely called her "weird, dumb, annoying and embarrassing," but then she admitted that she was annoying watching the show back.
"It was so cringey, and so I hear you," Sydney told her rival in the house. "I said things I didn't mean. We all said things we don't mean in the heat of the moment, and so I don't blame you for any of it."
Sydney admitted that she should have been more "resolution oriented" instead of "pointing the finger" at Maria.
Maria said she tends to get "heated" when she feels her character is under attack and she'll always stand up for herself in those situations.
Maria explained how she wasn't in the wrong and so she felt the need to protect herself.
But Maria also declared that she did not condone or respect any of the hate Sydney and Lea have been receiving on social media. Maria insisted that she just wanted them to be good and friendly.
Lea then shared, "Maria, I don't think I ever got the opportunity to know you for you outside of the conflict. And for that, I am so sorry. I think you're a wonderful woman. I watch the TV and I'm like, 'I love that girl and I don't even know her.' I wish I got to know you."
"Thank you," Maria replied. "We would get along outside of this, let's just be real. Imagine if we were all the best of friends in the house, how much easier this would've been for all of us. I want to make up."
Maria proceeded to hug Sydney and Lea, and all of the girls said "sorry" to one another.
Joey faces a room full of his exes
Joey gushed about how all of the women on his season are wonderful and amazing.
Sydney announced how Joey had reached out to her to make sure she was okay in light of all the hate she was receiving.
"The genuine Joey you see on the screen, he is like that in real life," Sydney boasted of Joey, before telling him that he deserves all the happiness in the world.
Autumn asked Joey if he has any single friends, and Joey replied, "Yes," referring to other men in Bachelor Nation. Starr also asked Joey to send those men her way.
Joey shared how the Maria he got to know and spent time with was always focused on him. Joey admitted the drama derailed them but he only has happy memories with the controversial bachelorette.
Joey also revealed it was "very difficult" not to give Jenn a hometown-date rose. Joey said he always had a great time with Jenn and things felt easy with her; however, he wasn't feeling confident in their relationship enough to involve her family.
Joey asked Kelsey T. how things were going with her family, and Kelsey T. revealed she had spoken with her father right after the show.
Kelsey T. said her father had apologized for a lot and he's very present in her life now. Kelsey T.'s dad calls her on the phone now, and she also apparently touched base with other relatives whom she hasn't talked to in years.
The Bachelor: The Women Tell All ended with a sneak peek of next week's Season 28 finale.
Joey was shown introducing Kelsey and Daisy Kent to his family, and Daisy saying, "I love you," to Joey.
However, Daisy is overwhelmed with a feeling that something was off with Joey, and then Joey breaks down at the Final Rose Ceremony.
When one rose was left on a podium, Joey hops in a car and drives away in tears.