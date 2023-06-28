And Kaity is still going about her normal routine! She recently took to TikTok and posted a video of herself showing off her "nurse outfit of the day."
While on her break, Kaity shared with her followers, "Let's give you another nurse OOTD. Y'all have been asking, these are the On Cloud Swift 3 new generation shoes. My top is from Marshalls and it was $20. We love a good deal! I've got my Fabletics pants on today, I can drop it low to drain your catheters. I have my highlighters because we be highlighting things."
Kaity continued, "This is where it gets a little less PG. I have my FIGS scrub top, yes I do like to mix and match, whatever, who likes a matching queen? I also got this little KB for Kaity Biggar on the sleeve. Was it a waste of money? Absolutely, but it was $10, so whatever."
The blonde beauty concluded, "Also, I'm on break, so don't come at me. Don't do it! There you have it folks. Ok back to work!"
In the comments, one fan asked if she has any plans to leave nursing, and Kaity simply responded, "Nope!"
Kaity also clarified how her specialty is emergency nursing.
Another person mentioned how Kaity will have to change the "KB" to "KS" on her arm once she marries Zach, and Kaity wrote back with multiple smiling and heart emojis.
Kaity and Zach's engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 27 finale in March, and they're currently living in the same city of Austin.
"We're with each other a lot," Zach said in a joint interview with Kaity on the May 19 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Kaity noted, "Like 24/7," to which Zach added, "So we're basically a fully-married couple. We just haven't officially moved in yet."
Kaity explained, "We're not living together yet [because] I'm waiting for my lease to come up, and same with Zach, and then we're going to move in together in July. So that's going to be different for us."
But Kaity laughed about how she had spent probably only three nights at her house since she and Zach returned to Texas after The Bachelor.
Kaity said her relationship with Zach -- an "amazing man" -- was stronger than ever and she had fallen even "more in love with him."
"We've talked about where we want to get married, and we've already started looking at venues," Kaity said.
"But also, at AFR, we said 2025 -- and I think that's just realistic. I think that's smart. I don't think we need to put pedal to the metal, like, we have our whole lives together so why rush into things?"
Kaity explained how she and Zach "just want to make sure it's right" in terms of how the wedding will turn out, and the former The Bachelor star agreed.
"If I wasn't sure, then... I know I wouldn't have [proposed]... And when I [picked] Kaity, there was not a single doubt in my mind. I was like, 'I am going to marry that woman. I can't imagine not,'" Zach gushed.
"And [I feel] even stronger now because I've gotten to know her more and we're still learning a lot about each other."
While Kaity and Zach's relationship is still fairly new, Kaity insisted, "We are right for each other," without any hesitation.
"[Our wedding] could end up being the end of 2024!" Zach disclosed. "We kind of picked an arbitrary date because..."
"I need to also work," Kaity interjected. "I've worked 11 weeks since September. I have to hustle!"
And Zach acknowledged how "planning a wedding takes a long time."
But the pair has their issues like any other couple.
Zach admitted he and Kaity fight and bicker but, at the end of the day, "the love is there" and he doesn't think that love is going anywhere.
"I didn't think it was fully possible... through a TV show, but it kind of just feels like a blessing, and we're just really lucky," Zach noted.
In terms of what they're looking forward to the most in their relationship, both Kaity and Zach said "starting a family."
Kaity, in fact, revealed, "We're definitely having kids, 100 percent."
On The Bachelor's 27th season, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity in Thailand after he rejected Gabi Elnicki in second place.
When Gabi was walking up to Zach to learn the fate of their relationship, she expressed to the cameras how she had a feeling that she was about to get dumped.
Gabi previously said on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast that there's a good reason why she chose not to self-eliminate from Zach's season when she was well aware that Zach was going to pick Kaity as his winner at the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I thought about my friendship with Kaity, and I hesitated saying this, but I think it is important to know, like, why I did stay," Gabi said in late March.
"I thought about my relationship with Kaity, and if I were in her shoes. And it was clear, Kaity was the choice. Kaity had been the choice. But if I had left, she could've felt like she was the choice by default. And she was truly the choice."
Gabi therefore wanted Kaity to have her moment -- a beautiful engagement free of doubts, reservations and insecurities.
"I never wanted her to feel like, 'Well, Gabi left, and so he had to choose me,'" Gabi explained to Joe Amabile on his podcast.
"Because no, he was always choosing Kaity. The only reason I would've left is because I knew he was choosing Kaity, but I didn't want her to feel any kind of doubt when he proposed to her and she watched it all back."
Even though Gabi said she saw her elimination coming, she admitted in her final words on The Bachelor finale that she felt "humiliated" by the breakup.